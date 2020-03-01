Christine Warigia: Meet the blind masseuse winning hearts despite disability

Christine Warigia never expected life to have meaning again after she lost her eyesight. However, fate has smiled upon her as she now serves as a masseuse.

She is currently a masseuse at Utugi Angels Children’s Home. She earns a living through the provision of physiotherapy massage services to patients.

Christine led a healthy life for 43 years before the onset of her blindness. She is a smart and hardworking member of society.

Christine Warigia blindness

Christine’s hard work and dedication helped her through the struggles she constantly battled. She sat for her KCPE examinations at Gatutura Primary School.

Right after she completed the examinations, she got enrolled in a hairdressing college. She is a quick learner and soon got enough skills to start and run a salon on her own.

Christine secured small capital funding and started her very own salon. Business thrived quickly as a result of her excellent skills in hairdressing.

“My best skill areas were African braids, hair plaiting, and cornrows. However, my eyesight started to fail me day by day,” said Christine Warigia.

According to Christine, her eyesight failed further and further each passing day. After some time, she was unable to do straight cornrows and braids due to her deteriorating vision.

Medication

After the very first signs of troublesome eyesight, Christine and her parents sought remedy at the Thogoto eye clinic. After a brief consultation, the optician prescribed a pair of glasses to her.

The glasses worked well, but their effectiveness did not last for long. Four months later, her eyesight took a turn for the worse.

She visited the Kenyatta National Hospital for extensive medical checkup after her glasses failed. The doctors at KNH gave Christine the news she was dreading to hear.

“The doctor told me that my eyesight was failing and fast. It was only a matter of days before I went blind,” said an emotional Christine.

She later lost sight in both her eyes and hard to face life living with blindness. The loss of her eyesight was very traumatizing for her. She remained strong, but also her friends and family have always been there to support and comfort her.

She is very educated and has proven that disability is not inability. Christine is a graduate of the Machakos Institute for the Blind.

At the institution, Christine got a chance to study Braille. She also enrolled in a physiotherapy class, which consisted of Japanese and Chinese massage techniques.

Currently, she is a physiotherapist at the Home, where she serves different classes of patients. Her patients include children with varying types of mental disabilities.

Today, Christine serves autistic children alongside epileptic and emotionally challenged ones. Christine has mastered the art of using music and massage to calm down the children.