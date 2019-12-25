Christmas Behind Bars

Even the convicted had something to smile about today.

When one is convicted in Kenya, he/she is limited to freedom and is deprived of many of his/her rights. Currently, there are five maximum prisons in Kenya; Kamiti in Nairobi, Shimo La Tewa in Mombasa, Naivasha in Nakuru, Manyani in TaitaTaveta, and Kodiaga in Kisumu.

All these correctional facilities house more than the required number. As the government plans to upgrade some of these institutions, fellow Kenyans thought of doing the little they could.

This year’s Christmas saw well-wishers from across the country extended a hand of gratitude towards making their (inmates) lives at ease.

The government was, however, not left behind in the merrymaking happenings. In Kisii County, the Law Society of Kenya, in partnership with Kisii’s presiding high court judge, Justice Rose Augo, together with other South Nyanza Judicial officials.

Inmates at Kisii’s main prison were not anticipating anything other than an ordinary day at the facility. Usually, the inmates would go for morning porridge, afternoon snack (because it is a limited version of a meal), and early supper at 5 pm.

But to their surprise, this day was to turn out different. The government’s effort says the over 700 inmates receive both food and non-food items. Prisoners could not hide their joy when the goodies were being shared equally.

One Mr. Ondieki told of how this year’s Christmas has seen a significant improvement in life inside. “I thank the government’s effort and Judge Rose Augo for the gratitude and extended hand in the assistance they have shown us. We were not aware of what would happen this day if it were not for you. We are forever grateful.” He narrated.

“We are here to celebrate with our inmates because they are part of us, them being in prison is a way of correcting themselves and come back to us,” were the exact words LSK South Nyanza branch Chairperson WilkingsOchoki used during their visit to the facility.

Kenyans on social media were quick to applause the efforts of both the judicial committee and the government for the decision it took in making the inmate’s lives blissful.

Today, in Kamiti Maximum prison, we have also witnessed inmates in a happy mood. They were ushering in the Christmas Eve in style. Inmates were dancing to songs coming out from organizers of the event in the correctional facility.

In Mombasa County, police officers gave the inmates extended hours outside their lockups as a sign of gratitude.