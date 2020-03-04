Chuchill Show comedian Nicki BigFish beaten up while pulling pranks

Ebru TV’s Jibonge show Prankster and Churchill Show comedian Nicki BigFish found himself in trouble after he was beaten up while pulling pranks on people in the streets of Nairobi.

The comedian took to his social media pages to post a picture of him in a hospital bed with a cloth on the side covered with what seemed to be his blood.

Nicki stated that while doing what he does best, some angry Kenyans roughed him up. His security team responded but it was all too little too late.

“Bad day in office. Got roughed up by some angry guys, my security team did respond though not swiftly as they should. I’ll be back soon. Keep me in prayers 🙏🏽,” read his post.

Fans flocked on his social media pages to wish him a quick recovery. Fellow comedian DJ Shiti took to his Instagram page to condemn the act. He stated no matter how stressed one can be; it was not fair beating up an artist.

He added that pulling pranks was just one of the ways people are able to put food on their families’ table. Nicki BigFish is also a member of the comedy group known as Rib Krakaz. The group consists of June Jayden, Thomas Muingi, Carlos, Vincent and himself. The group was formed in 2007 while they were all still in high school.