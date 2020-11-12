Church leaders propose that Uhuru’s term be extended

Church leaders have revealed that they want Kenyatta’s term extended once Kenyans pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to amend the constitution.

A section of bishops under the Kenya Council of Churches and Ministries (KCCAM) addressed the media. They explained that extending Uhuru’s term would ensure the successful implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Even if it means extending the term of the government to create room for debate and building bridges. We need enough time for everybody to participate and feel represented to avoid an ‘us versus them’ scenario,” Bishop Kariuki explained.

The church leaders went ahead to say that political leaders ignored their views when they drafted the BBI report. Additionally, they said that the church does not support the BBI report as it is right now because all their recommendations fell on deaf ears.

The church leaders gave an ultimatum. They said that if the government does not take their proposals into account, they will engage in politics.

“We made our presentations, but they have not captured them. Don’t forget that according to the last census we had an 82% Christian base,” Bishop Kariuki said.

“The church will come together and say that we are going to present a candidate in every constituency who will have the interest of the church. We have the capacity and the ability to do that,” he added.

Conference

The bishops asked the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga to convene a conference on the BBI report. This way, stakeholders can discuss all the contentious issues in the report and come up with solutions.

This is not the first time for the church to be involved in politics. In 2005, church leaders influenced believers to reject the Bomas Constitution draft during the November referendum. The church disputed it because of the provision for abortion for mothers whose lives are in danger as well as the Islamic Kadhi courts.