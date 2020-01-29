Home Entertainment Citizen TV show host Kambua reveals why her baby shower backfired
Citizen TV show host Kambua reveals why her baby shower backfired

By Alfred Kiura
Citizen TV’s Rauka Show host Kambua reveals why her last year's baby shower failed.

Citizen TV’s Rauka Show host Kambua has come out to reveal that her last year’s baby shower failed after her baby came earlier than expected.

The presenter who doubles up as a singer took to her social media page to state that after the failed baby shower, she had learned to unpack her all her experiences slowly.

“Last year a baby shower was planned and it backfired 🤭 because baby decided to come early!”, read part of her caption.

This past weekend my family came together and put up a most precious celebration for my little bub, Nathaniel Muhoro. Last year a baby shower was planned and it backfired 🤭 because baby decided to come early! I'll talk more about this someday. I've learned to unpack all my experiences slowly. He came early, but still right on time. I am eternally grateful for a healthy baby. God's ways are perfect, and they are good. . . . @purpletulips_ke did such a beautiful, beautiful, set up. Thank you! 💛 @beckymuikia @mswambaire @whitnjeri @karwirwalaura I can't thank you ladies enough. 💛💛 @kazuribeadske for the most beautiful party favors (I'll give y'all a peek) And just everyone who played a role in making it the magic that it was, Asante Sana 🙏🏾

The Usiku na Mchana singer went six years without having a child after marrying her husband Jackson Mathu. In a previous interview, she admitted that she always got irritated when people frequently asked her why she was yet to get children years after getting married.

In another interview, the singer admitted that her journey as a Christian and a famous figure had not been easy. She added that she would have a rough time with trolls on social media. However, with time she learned how to deal with the hateful people and surround herself with honest people who helped her stay focused.

