CJ Maraga condemns Uhuru for disobeying court orders

By Tracy Nabwile

Chief Justice David Maraga is fed up with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s disregard for the rule of law. He held a press conference at the Supreme court to express his sentiments on the issue.

The chief justice said that the president has failed to comply with orders that the court gave him. He said that the president’s failure to comply is a mockery to the Constitution of Kenya and the rule of law.

The CJ also noted that the courts awarded up to one billion shillings to victims. However, the state is yet to pay them. Maraga addressed President Uhuru Kenyatta directly. He told him that he had defied orders that the courts have given him.

Maraga talked about the demolitions at Kariobangi. He also spoke about the president’s failure to appoint judges.

Appointment of judges

The judicial service commission had advised the president to appoint judges some time back. Unfortunately, he did not appoint any judge. His failure to act has caused problems in the judiciary.

“I must remind you, your excellency, that you swore to defend and uphold the constitution and the laws of Kenya. The constitution requires you to appoint the judges recommended to you by the JSC, which you have refused to do,” Maraga said.

“The laws of this country include valid court orders. It, therefore, beholds you to appoint the 41 judges recommended for appointment by the JSC. I urge you to respect the rule of law by compiling with two court orders,” he added.

Other orders

The chief justice noted that the government ought to comply with court orders. He asked the Attorney General to start the process of satisfying all orders that the courts have issued to the government.

He also said that the president should carry out his mandate as required by the Constitution of Kenya. No leader should disregard the law that is in place.

