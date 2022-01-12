Coalition Bill marred with propaganda for political gain– Muturi

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has said that the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has been marred with propaganda for political mileage.

Speaking on Wednesday, Muturi said it was unfortunate, calling on Kenyans to read and make up their minds.

“It is unfortunate that the Bill has been marred with propaganda and half-truths for political expediency. Personally, I don’t have a problem with the Bill, however, I encourage everyone to read it and make up their own minds,” he said on #ChatWithJBMuturi.

The Bill is currently at the Senate where it was introduced for the first reading on Tuesday and immediately committed to the House Justice and Legal Affairs Committee by Speaker Lusaka to conduct public participation.

Last week, the National Assembly passed the Bill in a session that was marred with chaos.

Muturi noted that his focus is to have the right policies to spur investments and growth in the country. This, he said will, in turn, improve the economy and once that happens the country and Kenyans will benefit.

He also insisted that he is the alternative the country needs.

“I am the alternative leadership. Kenyans are tired of recycled leaders, we can not do the same thing expecting different results. Kenya needs new leadership and the time is now.”

While also responding to a Twitter user, the National Assembly Speaker said his party – Democratic Party, has allowed him to negotiate and form coalitions with leaders who share the same vision for the nation and have a track record of integrity and competence.

“The Azimio team is at liberty to join me. I am willing to work with like-minded leaders. The Party has given me the mandate,” Muturi said.