Coast residents urged to join Kenya Kwanza

Kenya Kwanza leaders have urged Coast residents to evaluate the performance of their leaders before re-electing them in August.

They said the region is lagging behind despite receiving billions of shillings in devolved funds.

The leaders spoke during a meeting with members of the Taita community living in Mombasa last week.

They said poor leadership, poor prioritisation and corruption are the main causes of underdevelopment in the region.

Present were former Taita Taveta governor John Mruttu, former Mombasa senator Hassan Omar, Taita Taveta Woman MP Lydia Haika, Mombasa UDA Senate aspirant, Hamis Mwaguya and Mombasa UDA woman representative candidate Fatma Barayan.

Mruttu and Omar said the region has been failed by their own leaders, despite receiving a fair share of the devolved funds.

“We have seen constant strikes by Mombasa health workers because of corruption and mismanagement of public funds,” Omar said.

He urged residents of Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Tana River and Lamu counties to emulate Kwale residents by electing visionary and development conscious leaders, capable of transforming their counties.

The Mombasa UDA governor candidate praised Governor Salim Mvurya, over his government bursary and scholarship programme.

He said hundreds of youths benefitted from the scholarships in secondary schools, local and foreign universities.

“While Mvurya utilised public funds to educate every child regardless of their tribe, others used devolution funds to airlift foreign singers to perform in Mombasa. We can now quantify the differences,” Omar said.

He however promised to empower small scale traders with working capital to start businesses and change their lifestyle.

“We will restructure businesses by creating more business opportunities to expand the revenue bracket,” Omar said.

Mruttu however blamed the deplorable condition of the local hospitals on poor leadership of his successor Governor Granton Samboja.

He said the breakdown in the health sector has seen an increase in numbers of patients being referred to the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital in Mombasa.

“We are now burdening the Mombasa health system because of resource mismanagement,” Mruttu said.

The Taita Taveta UDA governor candidate promised to reverse the trend should he win back the seat.

He also promised to provide free maternity service and treatment to children below five years.

“In our manifesto we have promised our mothers free medical services during pregnancy and after delivery for a healthy population,” Mruttu said.

Haika said the Kenya Kwanza coalition aims to improve the wellbeing of Kenyans and urged Coast residents to join the bandwagon.

“We have been voting six-piece for ODM and the only benefit we got is bad leaders, who have run down our constituencies and counties,” she said.

The legislator said Coast region is no longer ODM’s stronghold due to failure by the leaders to deliver.

“Coast residents have been failed by ODM for decades despite banking on them to transform their lives. We should now try Deputy President William Ruto because he has given us hope for a better tomorrow,” she said.

The leaders blamed ODM leaders of failing the region and beseeched residents to vote for Ruto in the August 9, election.

They said Ruto’s government will reverse the trend and ensure the region benefits in the sharing of the national cake, including development projects and jobs.

