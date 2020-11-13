Home News Collecting signatures – Raila Odinga discloses next phase of BBI
Collecting signatures – Raila Odinga discloses next phase of BBI

By Alfred Kiura
Collecting signatures – Raila Odinga discloses next phase of BBI.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga on Friday 13 November 2020 revealed that the next step that will be taken towards the Building Bridges Initiative will be collecting one million signatures.

While addressing the media outside his Capitol Hill offices after meeting with Coastal leaders former Prime Minister said that the next step will start next week.

He explained that the collection of signatures needed to be done as soon as possible so that the matter can be handed over to the electoral commission.

He added that the whole BBI process should be concluded by April next year stressing out that no further amendments will be done to report.

“We will be doing the launch of the signature collection sometimes next week. We want that exercise to be done as soon as possible so that the matter can be handed over to the electoral commission, and then we can move towards the next phase of a referendum.”

“This matter, as already mentioned before, should be concluded by latest April next year. That is where we are as far as BBI is concerned,” he said.

The ODM party leader also took the time to bash a section of clergymen who had reportedly slammed the BBI report after their views were not taken into consideration.

He pointed out that they had time to express their opinions but they sat silently till the last minute.

“People have had an opportunity to talk about those issues, two years now; the clergy themselves had an opportunity to express their views. This is a democratic society, they’re entitled to their views, but we go by the views of the majority of our people,” Raila said.

He pointed out that they were not going to bring in substantive new issues which he explained were basically editorial issues that are being captured.

He added that there are issues that had probably had been mentioned but were not captured but were being added.

