Colonel Mustafa, Noti flow spend Valentine’s Day together months after nasty break up

By Alfred Kiura
Colonel Mustafa and Noti Flow spend Valentine's together months after nasty split.

Kenyan rappers Colonel Mustapa and Noti Flow seem to have put the past behind after they both shared photos spending the Valentine’s Day together.

Last year, the pair had a nasty fall out with Noti Flow claiming that the former Deux Vultures group member was homosexual.

This came after upcoming Nairobi Diaries actor and rapper Trap King Chrome started to spread the rumors on social media but the Lenga Stress rapper poured cold water on the allegations claiming that he was straight and he loved his girlfriend. Noti Flow picked Trap King Chrome’s side and went on to claim that his former boyfriend lived with a man in Utawala.

Valentines

Trap King Chrome then went ahead to post screenshots of the conversation he had with Noti Flow claiming that he saw Mustapha leave before their performance to go be with his boyfriend during last year’s Nai Fest concert.

Noti Flow went on to spills the beans claiming that she was the one who was paying all the bills and even coughed up Ksh. 200,000 for a certain video shoot. She claimed that Mustapha had been manipulating her for the three years they had dated.

The veteran rapper has in the past dated songstress Marya as well as socialite and now businesswoman Huddah Monroe.

