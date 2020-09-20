Home News Come seduce us, Mt. Kenya is a beautiful girl – Cate Waruguru...
News

Come seduce us, Mt. Kenya is a beautiful girl – Cate Waruguru challenges presidential aspirants

By Alfred Kiura
Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru. Come seduce us, Mt. Kenya is a beautiful girl – Cate Waruguru challenges presidential aspirants.

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Wagururu has challenged all presidential aspirants in the next general elections to visit the Mt. Kenya region and sell their agendas if they want to win the elections.

Speaking to a group of women in Laikipia, the vocal Women Rep stated that people from Mt. Kenya will not be ruled by greedy individuals.

She noted that the region has been portrayed as rich but it also has its own problems and needs a leader who will address its issues as well.

“I would like all of you to know that the people of Mount Kenya will not be ruled by greedy individuals who think they can just ascend to power and start dictating to us on who should lead this and that area. We have been portrayed as rich by some media houses but that is not true, we have problems too, our kids have no schools, electricity, and even roads. We are just as poor as any other person in Kenya and we need a leader who will address our problems,” Waruguru said.

She went on to invite all the presidential aspirants to try and win Mt.Kenya peoples’ hearts comparing the region to a beautiful girl who must be seduced adding that the best man will be given the girl.

“Anyone who wants to win our hearts should come and take our hearts, seduce us. Mt Kenya is a beautiful girl who must be seduced well, the one with the best deal will be given to the man,” she said.

She went on to why millions of shillings are always readily available to be offered to churches but when it comes to development, regions only receive peanuts.

She stressed out that people from the Mt. Kenya region need someone who will talk about the development agenda be it Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, or African National Congress party leader Musilia Mudavadi.

Related news

News

Let’s show some maturity – Raila Odinga blasts Sudi, Ng’eno over Mama Ngina insult

Alfred Kiura -
Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga scolded Kapseret Member of Parliament and his Emurua Dikirr counterpart Johanna Ng’eno after they dragged her name...
Read more
News

‘COVID-19 is not tired,” KMPDU’s Dr Mwachonda warns

Chuoyo Protus -
KMPDU Secretary-General, Dr Mwachonda Chibanzi, has warned against laxity as COVID cases continue to drop in the country. Responding to a series of questions from...
Read more
News

Kenyans turn heat on Nairobi Woman Rep, Passaris over comment on Pumwani incident

Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans on social media turned the heat on Nairobi Woman Rep, Esther Passaris after her misguided comments on the Pumwani incident. Now, for a better...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,775FansLike
3,538FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

DCI boss Kinoti speaks after Kakamega County Senator Malala claimed his...

News Alfred Kiura -
Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti has responded after Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala claimed that his life was in danger. Speaking before the...
Read more

Emurua Dikirr MP attacks President Uhuru again after being released on...

News Alfred Kiura -
Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno has come back with another attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta days after being arrested and charged with...
Read more

Itumbi denies claims that Kapseret MP Sudi hid in powerful government...

News Alfred Kiura -
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has come out to deny claims that Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi hid in a Karen home of a...
Read more

Former Agriculture CS Kiunjuri warns politicians against depending on DP Ruto...

News Alfred Kiura -
Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has warned politicians not to rely on Deputy President William Ruto to finance their political campaigns. Kiunjuri who said...
Read more

Murkomen exposes plot to evict Senator Malala

News Stanley Kasee -
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen revealed a plan to oust the Kakamega Senator Cleophus Malala from his Deputy Minority leader position in the Senate. The...
Read more

Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, calls for calm heads as politics gathers...

News Chuoyo Protus -
Makueni County Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, has come out to strongly condemn the harsh political landscape shaping up in the country. The governor said that the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke