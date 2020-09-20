Come seduce us, Mt. Kenya is a beautiful girl – Cate Waruguru challenges presidential aspirants

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Wagururu has challenged all presidential aspirants in the next general elections to visit the Mt. Kenya region and sell their agendas if they want to win the elections.

Speaking to a group of women in Laikipia, the vocal Women Rep stated that people from Mt. Kenya will not be ruled by greedy individuals.

She noted that the region has been portrayed as rich but it also has its own problems and needs a leader who will address its issues as well.

“I would like all of you to know that the people of Mount Kenya will not be ruled by greedy individuals who think they can just ascend to power and start dictating to us on who should lead this and that area. We have been portrayed as rich by some media houses but that is not true, we have problems too, our kids have no schools, electricity, and even roads. We are just as poor as any other person in Kenya and we need a leader who will address our problems,” Waruguru said.

She went on to invite all the presidential aspirants to try and win Mt.Kenya peoples’ hearts comparing the region to a beautiful girl who must be seduced adding that the best man will be given the girl.

“Anyone who wants to win our hearts should come and take our hearts, seduce us. Mt Kenya is a beautiful girl who must be seduced well, the one with the best deal will be given to the man,” she said.

She went on to why millions of shillings are always readily available to be offered to churches but when it comes to development, regions only receive peanuts.

She stressed out that people from the Mt. Kenya region need someone who will talk about the development agenda be it Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, or African National Congress party leader Musilia Mudavadi.