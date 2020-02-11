Home Entertainment Comedian MCA Tricky opens up on his relationship with Rue Baby
Comedian MCA Tricky opens up on his relationship with Rue Baby

By Alfred Kiura
MCA Tricky explains his relationship with Rue Baby.

Churchill Show comedian MCA tricky has come out to speak about his alleged relationship with one of Akothee’s daughter Rue Baby.

The two have for some time kept their fans curious and guessing if they are in an intimate relationship but the funnyman has stated that the model is just a friend.

Speaking in an interview with Switch TV’s Chat Spot show, the comedian revealed that the clips that have been doing rounds on social media are projects related the two have been doing together. He went on to state that their relationship was only work-related with no intimate feelings attached.

MCA Tricky who stated that he started his career acting set books, went ahead to point out that he was never a street boy as people always thought noting that it was his character when he was starting his comedy journey.

He revealed his first character while playing the set books was to portray a dead person before the director noticed he could make people laugh and started giving him bigger roles. 

MCA Tricky graduated with a Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kenyatta University last year.  

The comedian and Rue Baby were recently reported to have been involved in a grisly car accident. However, the funnyman came out to play down the reports with Rue Baby’s mother threatening to sue the online publication for publishing false news.

Here is the full interview:

