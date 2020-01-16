Comedian Obinna pulls down insensitive post about short pregnant Tanzania’s actress Tausi

Comedian and radio presenter Oga Obinna has been forced to pull down a picture he had posted on his social media account making fun of short stature Tanzania’s actresss Tausi Mdegela.

What he thought was just a joke was met with heavy criticism with his fans calling him out for being insensitive.

The actress is said to have recently welcomed her baby this month but failed to reveal the date or gender of the baby.

This is not the first time the comedian has faced the wrath of angry Kenyans. Last year, he also took his joke a little too far when he made a comment about much-loved comedy duo of Samuel Ndung’u alias BrayoSammy and his shosh (grandma). Obinna took to Instagram to post,

“So if shosh dies (God Forbid) Brayo Sammy has no content. Lol”.

This did not sit well with Kenyans who came out guns blazing.