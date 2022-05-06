Menu
Search
News

Comply with gender rule or be disqualified, IEBC to parties

Date:

Political parties have until May 9 to submit lists of aspirants that comply with the two-thirds gender principle or risk being disqualified in the August polls.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, in a statement on Friday, urged political parties to comply with a court order on the two-thirds gender principle and submit revised lists to the commission.

“Non-compliant political parties will not participate in the 2022 General Election for the said elective positions,” Chebukati said.

He said upon review of the lists of nominated candidates, the commission observed that 48 parties that submitted lists of nominated candidates for senate seats and 38 political parties that submitted lists of candidates for MP seats complied with the gender rule.

Chebukati also noted that the Commission had received lists of nominated candidates for the MP and Senate positions from 81 political parties as of April 28.

On April 27, IEBC issued a letter stating that the commission would not accept lists submitted by political parties if they don’t comply.

In this regard, parties nominating 290 MPs were required to ensure that not more than 193 are of the same gender, and 31 in the case of the Senate.

It meant that where a party nominates mostly male MPs, at least 97 have to be women, and 16 in the case of senators.

According to the IEBC, the two-third gender principle will have to be observed regardless of the number of contestants a party fronts for the August 9 general election.

“In the event a political party presents a list including less than 290 candidates for constituency-based elective positions, the two-thirds gender principle will still apply for the number of names presented,” Chebukati said.

“In the event a nomination list doesn’t comply with the two-thirds gender requirement, the commission will reject the list,” he said. 

Previous articleThree M-Pesa shops lose Sh1.34m in Kamukunji robbery

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Three M-Pesa shops lose Sh1.34m in Kamukunji robbery

kenyan -
The three M-Pesa shops lost a total of Sh1.34m,...

UEFA index: the terrible disillusionment of OM does not spoil the good French season

kenyan -
Admittedly, there are no longer any French clubs on...

GSU officer escapes death narrowly after attack by thugs

kenyan -
A General Service Unit officer escaped death narrowly...

How to check your voter registration details before polls

kenyan -
Kenyans can verify their registration details via a...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Three M-Pesa shops lose Sh1.34m in Kamukunji robbery

News 0
The three M-Pesa shops lost a total of Sh1.34m,...

UEFA index: the terrible disillusionment of OM does not spoil the good French season

football 0
Admittedly, there are no longer any French clubs on...

GSU officer escapes death narrowly after attack by thugs

News 0
A General Service Unit officer escaped death narrowly...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.