Comply with gender rule or be disqualified, IEBC to parties

Political parties have until May 9 to submit lists of aspirants that comply with the two-thirds gender principle or risk being disqualified in the August polls.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, in a statement on Friday, urged political parties to comply with a court order on the two-thirds gender principle and submit revised lists to the commission.

“Non-compliant political parties will not participate in the 2022 General Election for the said elective positions,” Chebukati said.

He said upon review of the lists of nominated candidates, the commission observed that 48 parties that submitted lists of nominated candidates for senate seats and 38 political parties that submitted lists of candidates for MP seats complied with the gender rule.

Chebukati also noted that the Commission had received lists of nominated candidates for the MP and Senate positions from 81 political parties as of April 28.

On April 27, IEBC issued a letter stating that the commission would not accept lists submitted by political parties if they don’t comply.

In this regard, parties nominating 290 MPs were required to ensure that not more than 193 are of the same gender, and 31 in the case of the Senate.

It meant that where a party nominates mostly male MPs, at least 97 have to be women, and 16 in the case of senators.

According to the IEBC, the two-third gender principle will have to be observed regardless of the number of contestants a party fronts for the August 9 general election.

“In the event a political party presents a list including less than 290 candidates for constituency-based elective positions, the two-thirds gender principle will still apply for the number of names presented,” Chebukati said.

“In the event a nomination list doesn’t comply with the two-thirds gender requirement, the commission will reject the list,” he said.