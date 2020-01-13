Home News Concern as road accidents increase
Concern as road accidents increase

By Connie Mukenyi
Mombasa-Malindi accident

Road accidents have been on the increase in Kenya recently. In the last five days, 70 people have been reported to have lost their lives through road accidents.

On 13/1/2020 saw two grisly road accidents happening. A 13 seater matatu was involved in an accident with a bus at Mida. The bus belonged to Emirates bus service. It was headed from Garissa to Malindi when this incident happened. The Nissan was headed to Malindi from Mombasa when it collided head-on with the bus.

According to eyewitnesses, the Nissan was overtaking on the wrong side. The bus driver tried to swerve to avoid the oncoming car but still got hit. All this while, the bus driver had his flashlights on trying to alert the other driver.

The matatu driver is said to have lost control of the car as he sped hitting the bus.

John Naibei, a traffic commander in Malindi was present at the accident scene.

Six people lost their lives during that incident. Good samaritans rushed casualties to the nearest health centers.

Another road accident happened at Majimoto, Narok County. The accident occurred after the driver lost control of the car. Two people lost their lives while three were injured.

Kitui high court judge Lilian Mutende was also involved in an accident today. The judge and her driver were headed to Kitui. She collided with a 14 seater matatu on the Machakos-Kitui road.

The judge and her driver received first aid treatment at Kitui Level 5 hospital. They were then transferred to Nairobi. Justice Mutende only complained of head and chest aches.

Johanna Tonui, Kitui Police Commander confirmed the incident.

Previous accidents saw some bus services like Modern Coast Bus get suspended. After some time, the ban was lifted.

