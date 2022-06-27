Conversation with a car historian

Menu
Considering he is only 26, it is quite intriguing that Eric Thongori knows so much about the history of cars, dating back to the days when Kenya was still a protectorate. 

He describes himself as a lover of vintage and classic cars, whose bond with these four-wheeled machines began when he was driven home from the hospital as a newborn in his father’s 1978 BMW 520. 

“My earliest memory of a sleek car that took my breath was when I was about four years old. My father took my baby sister and I for a ride around the estate in a sleek BMW belonging to his friend,” Eric says.

“It was a Saturday morning and I remember excitedly scrambling into this sleek, beautiful and black car. I came to learn later on that it was a BMW 5 (E34).” 

The experience left such an impression on him that in the following days, he would mimic the sound of the car engine.

“With growing curiosity, I started pressing buttons in this wonder of a car and the interior lights came on. At the same time, something magical happened as I continued to press the buttons: the roof of the car opened!” he says. 

With an over 20-year passion for cars, Eric decided to pay tribute to the ‘love of his life’ by documenting the history of cars and the transport industry in general. 

