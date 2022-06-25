Menu
Cops who assaulted advocate seek to resolve matter out of court

Date:

Two police officers accused of assaulting an advocate of the High Court are working on settling the matter out of court.

The officers had been arraigned on Friday for plea taking but it was deferred to Monday to give room for the negotiations to take place.

Advocate Danston Omari appeared in court as a mediator between the two parties.

He pleaded with the court to have the plea deferred to Monday. The same was agreed by counsels watching briefs for the complainant.

“The alleged victim of the police brutality who is an advocate of the High Court is present before court and we have engaged on the matter with a view of settling, thus we shall be requesting to have the plea deferred to Monday,  and if it is settled we shall appear before this court to have the counsel victim withdraw the matter,” Omari said.

The two officers—Benedict Mugo and Moses Kangere—are stationed at Dandora police station.

The duo was detained at Capital Hill police station following their arrest.

The charge sheet indicates that on  January 23, at around 1200hrs the two police officers within Dandora police station, Kamkunji subcounty in Nairobi county, jointly assaulted Joseph Nyambura and caused him actual harm.

In the second count, they are accused of abusing their positions as police officers by arresting and detaining Nyambura and preferring false criminal charges against him.

Magistrate Wendy Micheni deferred the plea to Monday.

