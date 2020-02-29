Coronavirus: Europe biggest gateway of illness to Africa

Following Nigeria and Algeria confirming their first coronavirus cases, the two victims were from Italy, in Europe. So far, three countries in Africa have confirmed the illness. The case in Egypt was from China.

However, with many countries so focused in China, many leading thinkers on the continent believe that Europe might most likely be the place that brings the COVID-19 to the continent.

239 passengers

Sometime this past week, the Kenyan government let in a flight from Southern China. In the flight were 239 passengers, travelling to Nairobi from Guangzhou.

After their arrival into the country, the 239 passengers, after they were screened at the airport, were then allowed to go home to self-quarantine.

This move by the government led Kenyans to come out of the blocks with backlash, demanding answers as to why the government was willfully and needlessly putting Kenyans lives in danger.

Then, we learnt later that the Kenyan who had taken photos and videos of the plane landing had been suspended. He now fears for his life.

Earlier in the week, CS Raychelle Omamo, appearing before the national assembly foreign affairs committee, stated that the Chinese government was screening the passengers before they travelled to Kenya. Thus, they would still allow flights into the country.

Court suspends flights

But then, a Nairobi court came into the rescue, issuing a court order to suspend flights from China until further notice. This was after the Law Society of Kenya moved to court to challenge the government’s decision to allow flights from China into the country.

Similarly, China’s embassy to Kenya then tweeted, stating that they had suspended flights from China into Nairobi until further notice.

This was a relief to many Kenyans, though many remain on edge about the 239 peopl that got into the country a few days ago.

Europe, our blindspot

But, while we have reason to worry, we should not be too focused on the trees that we miss the forest.

Nanjala Nyabola, one of Africa’s leading thinkers and analysts, wrote that, “…Europe was always Africa’s main vulnerability to COVID-19. The first coronavirus case in Africa south of the Sahara is an Italian national who arrived in Nigeria from Milan.”

She then went to highlight the prevailing attitudes in Europe, which sees many people from Europe look at Africa as a place where they get diseases from, not bring them to. Thus, ‘scrutiny cuts one way’.

“Most Europeans get their visas at the border. Some argue about Yellow Fever and vaccination requirements. The presumption is that diseases come *from* Africa not *to* Africa, so the scrutiny cuts one way. This is the vulnerability that made this turn of events almost inevitable.” She writes.

Rather than effects flight bans, Nyabola called for countries to carry screening from all affected countries.

“The response isn’t a flight ban. You want a sensible response to that presumption – screen everyone from an affected country before they get on a plane, no exceptions. Flights from China will likely get screened- the presumption doesn’t exist in relation to Africa. But Europe?” She concludes.

With not many countries making screenings from people from affected countries in Europe, many get a pass. This then means that an infected person from Europe will most likely pass through the screening on the continent.

Soaring infections outside China

Indeed, Europe has seen the number of infections soar in the past few days. Italy has emerged as one of the latest hotspots of the illness. With over 400 confirmed infections and 12 deaths, it is fast becoming the hub of the illness.

Outside Europe, South Korea also is emerging as a new hotspot, with authorities reporting hundreds of cases in a few days. The country had managed to contain the illness since the first case on January 20th. However, it changed with ‘patient 31’ (see link above).

Iran is also another country to have witnessed a spike in infections and deaths. Already, there have been 210 deaths reported across the country. Among those infected in Iran are high profile politicians including Vice-President for Women’s and Family Affairs, Masoumeh Ebtekar, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi had.

Look all round

But for the most part, it is Europe that remains one to easily sneak the illness into the country.

Thus, changing attitudes about how we view European countries could be the saving grace that many African countries, including Kenya, need. Rather than only look East, we should instead monitor places the world over. Let’s look at where the virus has spread. Then, make better screening measures for the passengers coming in from these places.

Travel bans are a necessary part of containment. But if we only focus on China, then we risk bringing it into the country from different airspace. Plus, we risk descending into xenophobia when we make our view of the illness about identity rather than the illness itself.