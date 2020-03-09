Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms second COVID-19 case

Nigeria has confirmed its second case of the COVID-19 illness.

According to sources, the second case of the virus illness was reported on a Nigerian national who had come into contact with the first case in the country, an Italian man.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this, relaying the information in a tweet. They later released a detailed press release, where they also urged the Nigeria public to take precautions.

Contact of the first case

“This second case is a contact of the index case in Ogun State. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contact of the index case.” The NCDC tweeted earlier today.

The first case had imported the illness from Italy on February 24th.

Growing infections in Africa

The Nigerian case follows swiftly on the heels of Cameroon becoming the eighth country in the continent to confirm the COVID-19 disease, which has so far claimed over 36,000 lives. Most of the fatalities are in China.

However, soaring infections the world over are driving up infections and deaths in other countries too.

Italy, emerging as another hot spot of the COVID-19 illness, reported an increase of over 100 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the tally of those dead in the European country to 366. The number of infection is now over 7000.

Egypt, which had been the first country in Africa to confirm the infection, also became the first to record death from COVID-19. The man who died was a German national. The number of cases reported in Africa has now surpassed thirty, with most of the cases confirmed in Northern Africa.

Most of the infections in Africa have been from Europe, especially Italy.

Precautionary measures

The fast spread of the COVID-19 has seen many countries take precautionary measures to avoid inviting cases of the illness.

Kenya, named among the countries at the highest risk of being overwhelmed by the infection, has banned flights to some parts of Italy. This is in addition to opening an isolation wing at Mbagathi hospital.

Additionally, the country has also increased screening at JKIA and other international airports. The Ministry of Health is also sending out sensitization texts through phones, having got CAK clearance today.

Ray of hope

The Virus has now infected more than 107,000 people. However, there is some good news as over 55,000 people have recovered.

You can find details of the COVID-19 on this article.