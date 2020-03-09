Home News Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms second COVID-19 case
News

Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms second COVID-19 case

By Chuoyo Protus
Microscopic image of the coronavirus
Microscopic images of coronavirus (yellow), which causes the COVID-19 disease. Nigeria has now two cases of COVID-19

Nigeria has confirmed its second case of the COVID-19 illness.

According to sources, the second case of the virus illness was reported on a Nigerian national who had come into contact with the first case in the country, an Italian man.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this, relaying the information in a tweet. They later released a detailed press release, where they also urged the Nigeria public to take precautions.

Contact of the first case

“This second case is a contact of the index case in Ogun State. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contact of the index case.” The NCDC tweeted earlier today.

The first case had imported the illness from Italy on February 24th.

Growing infections in Africa

The Nigerian case follows swiftly on the heels of Cameroon becoming the eighth country in the continent to confirm the COVID-19 disease, which has so far claimed over 36,000 lives. Most of the fatalities are in China.

However, soaring infections the world over are driving up infections and deaths in other countries too.

Italy, emerging as another hot spot of the COVID-19 illness, reported an increase of over 100 deaths in 24 hours, bringing the tally of those dead in the European country to 366. The number of infection is now over 7000.

Egypt, which had been the first country in Africa to confirm the infection, also became the first to record death from COVID-19. The man who died was a German national. The number of cases reported in Africa has now surpassed thirty, with most of the cases confirmed in Northern Africa.

Most of the infections in Africa have been from Europe, especially Italy.

Precautionary measures

The fast spread of the COVID-19 has seen many countries take precautionary measures to avoid inviting cases of the illness.

Kenya, named among the countries at the highest risk of being overwhelmed by the infection, has banned flights to some parts of Italy. This is in addition to opening an isolation wing at Mbagathi hospital.

Additionally, the country has also increased screening at JKIA and other international airports. The Ministry of Health is also sending out sensitization texts through phones, having got CAK clearance today.

Ray of hope

The Virus has now infected more than 107,000 people. However, there is some good news as over 55,000 people have recovered.

You can find details of the COVID-19 on this article.

Previous articleRetired detectives want the DCI rebranded and made autonomous

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Retired detectives want the DCI rebranded and made autonomous

Erick Flavour -
A section of retired detectives now wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) renamed to Kenya Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and made independent. National Association...
Read more
Health

Kenya set to become a regional healthcare hub – says Uhuru

Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday that the Government is working on ways to make Kenya a regional healthcare hub. He stated that Kenya was...
Read more
News

Jesse Were scores in Zesco United-Green Buffaloes draw

Collins Luvisia -
Zesco United struggles in the Zambian Super League continued as they drew 1-1 in with Green Buffaloes in an encounter played at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more
15,286FansLike
3,445FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms second COVID-19 case

News Chuoyo Protus -
Nigeria has confirmed its second case of the COVID-19 illness. According to sources, the second case of the virus illness was reported on a Nigerian...
Read more

Retired detectives want the DCI rebranded and made autonomous

News Erick Flavour -
A section of retired detectives now wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) renamed to Kenya Bureau of Investigations (KBI) and made independent. National Association...
Read more

Kenya set to become a regional healthcare hub – says Uhuru

Health Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Monday that the Government is working on ways to make Kenya a regional healthcare hub. He stated that Kenya was...
Read more

Jesse Were scores in Zesco United-Green Buffaloes draw

News Collins Luvisia -
Zesco United struggles in the Zambian Super League continued as they drew 1-1 in with Green Buffaloes in an encounter played at Levy Mwanawasa...
Read more

Abdalla Hamdok Sudan Prime Minister survives an assassination attempt

Africa news Laiza Maketso -
On Monday morning, Abdalla Hamdok, Sudanese PM, survived an attempted assassination. The incident happened in Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan. A car bomb possibly...
Read more

Former Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori to be laid to rest today in Gwasi, Kwale County

News Edwin Ginni -
Dori died on Monday while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa Details of his sudden death are still undisclosed He...
Read more

Uhuru sends CS Matiangi, team to meet Somalia President over border tension

News Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a team to meet the Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo in the efforts to cool down the tensions between the...
Read more

Birds clean out rice harvest after rain curse in Kano

County News Tracy Nabwile -
Late last year, floods and destruction returned to Kano plains. Kano is the second largest paddy rice belt. Before the unfortunate flood incident, Kano...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke