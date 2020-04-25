Home News Coronavirus vaccine should be tested on government officials first! – Martha Karua...
Coronavirus vaccine should be tested on government officials first! – Martha Karua shouts

By Alfred Kiura
Former Kirinyaga Governor aspirant Martha Karua has stated that Coronavirus vaccine should not be tested on Kenyans but should be tested on the government officials first.

The former Minister of Justice took to her Twitter account to stress out that if the Ministry of Health is open to the idea, then all government officials and their families.

“Now that @MOH_Kenya says Kenya is open to the testing of British vaccines in Kenya let them be tested on members of the cabinet and their families and thereafter all elected representatives and government officials,” read her tweet.

Martha Karua’s comments come after it was indicated that scientists from Oxford University were considering testing the Coronavirus in Kenya. The reports angered Kenyans who stated that government officials had sold them out and offered them as a “sacrifice.”

They added that the vaccine should be tested in other countries with a high number of patients infected with the Coronavirus given that cases in Kenya as lower compared to other countries.

However, the Ministry of Health has poured cold water on the reports stating they were not aware of any trials to be conducted by the Oxford University scientists in Kenya. Health Cabinet Secretary Rashid Aman noted that there were procedures to be followed before any kind of testing can be conducted.

In Kenya, The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has already started the process of developing a vaccine for the Coronavirus. KEMRI stated that a possible candidate vaccine prototype will be expected in October.

Since the virus was reported in Kenya last month, there have been 343 Coronavirus cases reported so far. There have been 95 recoveries, and 14 deaths. On Saturday 25, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that the 7 pm to 5 am curfew had been extended for 21 more days. He added that the cessation of movement in Nairobi, Kilifi, Kwali, and Mombasa had also been extended for another 21 days.

