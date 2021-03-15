COTU boss Atwoli urges President Uhuru to suspend revised fuel prices.

The Central Organization Trade of Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli asked pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta to urgently suspend the revised fuel prices announced by the Energy Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

In a statement on Monday 15, the COTU boss expressed his disappointment after EPRA’s recommendation which has seen Super Petrol retail at Kshs.122.81, Diesel at Kshs.107.66, and Kerosene at Kshs.97.85 in Nairobi.

“COTU requests that His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta, also, urgently intervenes by either issuing a fiat suspending some of the taxes and levies on fuel or by calling EPRA to order,” he beseeched.

Atwoli said that the President should call for the audit of the entire ecosystem around the energy sector and save Kenyans from cartels that have hijacked the energy sector in Kenya.

He added that Kenyans will soon be up in arms if the Parliament does not create laws to safeguard them from high fuel prices occasioned by extra taxation.

He pointed out that it would interest the public to know that it only costs Ksh 49.84 to import a litre of petrol from the Middle East while an average Kenyan has to pay an extra Ksh 73.97 for every litre of petrol purchased.

He argued that the obnoxious and ridiculous amounts in taxes and levies paid by struggling Kenyan workers have been occasioned by the fact that Parliament has failed to safeguard their interests even as primitive institutions like EPRA continue to punish workers without ceasing.

Atwoli noted that EPRA had ignored the fact that the change in fuel prices was also going to affect the prices of consumer goods.

He noted that Kenyans had suffered enough as a result of Covid-19 considering many lives and livelihoods were destroyed.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has also disagreed with the new fuel prices stating that Kenyans were being suffocated.

The ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna in a statement said that the party understands the urgent need to raise some taxes to cover government operations also crippled by the COVID-19pandemic.

He maintained that however, the party cannot see the moral grounding on which to levy more taxes on a population itself on its knees from the same.

Sifuna added that EPRA had shown a lack of sensitivity to the aspirations of the common man and a danger to the President’s Agenda 4 items in the price of fuel.

He added that the party demands that the decree is withdrawn before it becomes effective.