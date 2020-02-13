Home News County News 22 year old woman from Bomet gives birth to quadruplets
22 year old woman from Bomet gives birth to quadruplets

By Tracy Nabwile
Faith Chepngetich while being interviewed by a local TV Station

The arrival of a new baby always brings joy not only to the new parents but also those around them. The birth of quadruplets is no exception. In fact, it means one experiences four times the joy compared to a normal birth.

Tenwek Mission Hospital labor ward was lucky to witness this rare occurrence. On Thursday February 13th, Faith Chepngetich started experiencing labor pains earlier in the day. For this reason, she was rushed to the mission hospital. The mission hospital is located in Bomet county.

Safe delivery

When the time came, the 22 year old mother safely delivered all the four babies. She had two girls and two boys.

The four infants came out with no complications. The doctor that delivered them said they all weighed between 1.1 kilograms and 1.4 kilograms.

After delivery, the mother did not suffer any complications either. In fact, she could walk around with no complications at all. The doctors said that the only challenge they had with her was her diet. They were however working around the clock to ensure she gets the diet she needs.

Nurses at the hospital told a local TV station that everything was fine so far. There was no cause for worry or alarm.

The four infants were put in incubators. The aim is to help them gain the needed weight for the next two months before Faith can take them home.

Expense of raising four children at once.

As a local TV station interviewed Faith, she stated that she was both happy and worried.

She was happy that all her babies were born healthy. However, she does not know how she will manage to take care of all of them

Currently, Faith Chepngetich is a casual labourer at Silibwet trading center. She completely relies on menial jobs for her survival.

In addition, she has another child at home.

Unemployed husband.

Faith’s husband is unemployed. For this reason, Faith is the sole provider of the family.

On certain days, they sleep on empty stomachs. This happens when faith is unable to get any menial jobs during the day.

She has no idea of how she will manage feeding four extra mouths.

Similar case

In 2019, there was a similar case of a woman giving birth to five babies at once. the incident took place in Kakamega County. Unfortunately,the woman, commonly known as Namukhula was pronounced dead a month later.

She complained of chest pains and later succumbed to her sickness.

