42-year-old woman raped and killed in Kisumu

Police in Kisumu is hunting suspected thugs who supposedly raped and murdered a 42-year-old woman in a building used jointly by two NGOs.

The body of the woman identified as Caren Anyango was found lying in a pool of blood inside an office block where she worked as the caretaker and support staff for Transparency International (TI) and Community Initiative Action Group Kenya (CIAG-K).

Caren, who left behind one child, lived in one of the rooms in the office complex, and her teenaged son was not in at her time of death.

According to preliminary police investigations, Caren had been gang-raped, hit by a blunt object, and then stabbed during the attack on Monday night.

Absalom Oketch, who is a driver in one of the NGOs, and also a brother to the property owner, wrote a statement at Riat police post after he found the dead body of Caren Anyango.

Directors, Titus Ogallo and Chris Owalla, who work with the two NGOs, led the police round the compound in shock on Tuesday.

In the blood-splattered room, Caren’s body was found beneath a three-seater sofa.

“It was grisly. We still do not know what happened and why this lady was murdered in this manner. It is disturbing. She was a good, disciplined worker,” said Mr. Owalla.

The directors established that the murderers had robbed the offices and made away with three laptops, possibly after raping and killing the woman.

The police recovered a kitchen knife which might have been used by the killers. Residents did not hear any commotion during the night of the attack.

County Criminal Investigation Officer, Kipkorir Towett, stated that the attackers got into the compound at night.

“They had broken into the building when they realized that the caretaker was making phone calls, so they broke into her room and beat her,” said Mr. Towett, adding that a phone had been recovered and taken for examination.

Relatives, son, and Caren’s mother could not hold their tears as the police loaded her body into the vehicle.