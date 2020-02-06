Home News County News Catholic father narrowly escapes shooting after being caught ‘chewing’ businessman’s wife
Catholic father narrowly escapes shooting after being caught ‘chewing’ businessman’s wife

By Edwin Ginni
Father Maloba Wasonga narrowly escaped shooing after being found in businessman's house
  • Father Wasonga was caught in Mr Thomas Kimeu’s house
  • Kimeu’s wife Susan Kivuva refused to allow his husband into the house
  • Mr Mulwa fired shots to deflate the Priest’s car tyres
  • Detectives have launched investigations into the matter

Mr Maloba Wasonga narrowly escaped shooting after police came to his rescue when a man threatened to shoot him for finding him with his wife.

Mr Wasonga of Gatundu Parish was allegedly found in Thomas Kimeu’s house at around 4 pm in Kiumoni, Kathonzweni Sub County. Mr Wasonga is believed to have had an affair with Kimeu’s wife, Susan Kivuva.

Mr Kimeu returned home from his daily businesses to find a car parked at his homestead. Upon asking one of the domestic workers he was informed it belonged to a catholic priest.

After knocking the door severally with no response, Mr Mulwa opted to call his wife. But she refused to open.

Mulwa, breathing fire, fired four shots into Father Wasonga’s car, deflating all the tyres. By this time, his wife Susan Kivuva held not to open the doors for him.

The Kiumoni chief reported the matter to police officers who arrived at the scene and disarmed Kimeu following the drama.

Mr Kimeu’s pistol was confiscated together with 13 bullets and 2 empty magazines.

Shedding light, Makueni police commander Joseph Napeiyian said he had reports of the incident but did not have clear evidence on what transpired.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives in Kathonzweni launched a probe into the matter.

