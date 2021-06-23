Court reinstates MichaeL Makokha as Nzoia Sugar’s MD

A court has directed Michael Makokha to continue working as Nzoia Sugar’s Managing Director.

The news comes after the Employment and Labour Relations Court dropped his suspension until the case is determined.

In his argument, Makokaha said the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary disobeyed the law by suspending him for three months through a letter dated June 7.

While ruling on the case, Justice Onesmus Makau said the Order would remain in effect for three weeks.

Through his lawyer Brian Khaemba, Makokha said matters regarding engaging and employing workers lay with the Board of Directors. He added the minister and committee only had the power to approve terms and conditions for the service.

“Unless this matter is urgently heard and determined, Makokha will continue to be subjected to an illegal process, prejudiced and embarrassed both in his professional and social standing,” Khaemba said.

The MD was removed from his position to create a way for investigation regarding misuse of Ksh 700 million belonging to farmers.

The Agriculture CAS, Lawrence Omuhaka, stated they decided to relieve the MD of his duties to restructure the company.

According to reports, farmers didn’t receive their pay during Makokha’s tenure for about 9 months.

Additionally, it’s said that during his time, he awarded tenders to close associates without following the due process.

For instance, it’s said he awarded one of his friends a contract worth Ksh 200 million for a biometric machine.

It’s also said he channelled the company’s money for personal use, a move that saw the institution incur debts worth millions of shillings.