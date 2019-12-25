Festivity Murder: Teso Police Arrest Father over Daughter’s Murder

The man was allegedly punishing his daughter before the incidence turned tragic

Teso North police are holding a man after he allegedly murdered his daughter while administering punishment.

The middle-aged man, identified as Patrick Imusio was arrested over the weekend and is waiting to be arraigned in court.

Teso North Police commander, Mr. Wilson Muraya said the suspected father allegedly committed the crime on Friday. On realizing the daughter had died, the man decided to flee to Uganda via the Malaba border.

“The suspect found the deceased playing with other girls from the neighborhood whom he had warned her against associating with over bad behavior.

This led him to clobber the girl severally before leaving her for death”, Muraya said.

The sub-county police boss added that investigations are currently underway to ascertain the cause of the murder and proper action admission.

The body of the deceased lays t Frapa Funeral Home.