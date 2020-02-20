Governor Wambora shut down stadiums ahead of DP Ruto’s visit

Embu County Governor Martin Wambora has closed down all stadiums ahead of the Deputy President William Ruto’s visit slated for Sunday 23 February 2020.

While the DP Ruto is planning to have a meeting, on Sunday at Moi Stadium in Embu, the venue alongside other possible venues have reportedly been shut down for renovations and modernization of the facilities.

“The stadium will be open for use from the second weekend of March this year,” the report stated.

Governor Wambora refuted claims that Moi stadium was closed to bar the DP from using it.

“I am surprised that some individuals are saying that I have closed Moi stadium to block some individuals from using it. This is not the case. The chief officer in charge of the stadium has brought to my attention a memo he had written to the effect that the stadium would be closed for renovation, from 10 February,” Wambora said.

Embu County Empowerment and Sports Chief Officer Mr. Samwel Wachira said that the stadium was closed to pave the way for the construction of a proper drainage system to help with the flooding when it rains.

Among the changes expected include trimming the grass and landscaping.

Embu county government has maintained 20 playgrounds to promote and nature talents. Playgrounds being maintained are Makengi, Gatinda, Kathari, Kathambaiconi, Kathanjuri, and Kathande in Runyenjes Constituency.

In the Manyatta area, Karurina playgrounds, Kiandundu, Iveche, Kigumori areas as well as Gituri primary, and Kigari primary were being repaired. Other grounds are Marimari and Mashamba playground.