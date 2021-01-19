Grade 4 girl arrested for trying to poison her father

A 14-year old Grade 4 pupil and her Form Four boyfriend are currently in police custody at Kegati in Kisii County after the girl allegedly tried to poison her father on Sunday.

The Grade 4 girl allegedly put poison in porridge she cooked after her father questioned her affair with the Form Four boy.

Alexander Nyakenywa, the area chief, confirmed the incident. He said that the girl was not happy when her father questioned her relationship.

“Her father queried her about the affair on Saturday, but she was not happy about it. On Sunday morning, when others left for church, she remained at home with the father. She prepared porridge, put in poison, and served him,” the chief explained.

The girl had allegedly put Diazinon in the porridge. Diazinon is a pesticide that farmers use in vegetables. The father noticed that the porridge had a bad smell. Therefore, he did not take it.

When police officers interrogated her, she said that she wanted to kill her father because he interfered with her relationship. She said that she was in love with her Form Four boyfriend and did not want to leave him.

The area chief said that from his interaction with the girl, he knew she could kill anyone who interfered with her relationship.

“She looked determined to kill anybody who would interfere with their relationship, but we managed to arrest her. We arrested her with the help of members of community policing,” Mr. Nyakenywa said.

The girl’s boyfriend revealed that they began their relationship when schools closed in March 2020.

Indiscipline

Local Knut officials condemned the incident. They noted that there had been several indiscipline cases since students stayed home for too long due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The officials also urged students to focus on their education.

“We are asking children to focus on education first and stop other things that will waste their time. It’s unfortunate that a pupil can poison her parent,” Albert Ondimu, the Kisii Knut Branch Executive Secretary, said.

The two minors will face charges of attempted murder.