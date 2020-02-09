Hippos attack, kill fisherman in Lake Victoria

Hippos have attacked and killed a fisherman in Usoma village in Kisumu West.

The body of the fisherman, Abubakar Iddi, was found around Usoma Beach a day after friends and relatives conducted a search for him.

The deceased brother, Musa Ali, said Iddi had left home on Saturday morning for fishing, alone after a friend they go together delayed showing up.

“He has been going out to the lake with a partner, but yesterday, he delayed, and my brother decided to go alone.” He said.

They started getting worried and decided to search for him when he didn’t show up at 3 pm, his usual time.

“When it got to 4 pm, we got worried he had not returned yet. We started making calls to friends and relatives, but nobody had seen him.” Musa said.

It was after this that the friends and family joined them in the search. They found the canoe, which he was using floating around with his belongings.

During the search, they had seen some hippos, and so when they saw the body, which had one limb missing, with wounds on the chest and upper arms, they concluded the hippos attacked him.

“These days, hippos have increased, and every time you are walking into the lake, you are likely to see a herd of about ten hippos.” He added.

A similar incident occurred in Homa Bay.

A 46-year old man was killed by hippos while he was fishing around Kisui Baech in Mbita Sub County in Homa Bay County.

According to residents who witnessed the ordeal, the deceased, Joseph Ochieng, met the hippos on his way from fishing as he was rowing back to the mainland.

This second incident was confirmed by Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairperson Edward Oremo.

Mr. Oremo said that the hippo hit Ochieng’s boat and turned the boat upside down.

“It seems Ochieng got injured when the animal turned the boat upside down. This made it hard for him to swim to safety.” Said Oremo.

According to Oremo, the deceased was attacked at a deeper part of the lake.

The search for the body was hard as Ochieng’s fellow fishermen could not find his body as soon as the accident occurred.

Mr. Oremo complained about frequent attacks by hippos on people around the lake and urged the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to have a long term measures in protecting riparian land along the lake to end human life- wildlife clashes.

“Most cases of human life and wildlife clashes along the lake are brought out by the invasion of the riparian land. KWS should come up with permanent measures of guarding the land to prevent the conflict.” He urged.