Home News County News Hippos attack, kill fisherman in Lake Victoria
NewsCounty News

Hippos attack, kill fisherman in Lake Victoria

By Stanley Kasee
An Hippopotamus,

Hippos have attacked and killed a fisherman in Usoma village in Kisumu West.

The body of the fisherman, Abubakar Iddi, was found around Usoma Beach a day after friends and relatives conducted a search for him.

The deceased brother, Musa Ali, said Iddi had left home on Saturday morning for fishing, alone after a friend they go together delayed showing up.

“He has been going out to the lake with a partner, but yesterday, he delayed, and my brother decided to go alone.” He said.

They started getting worried and decided to search for him when he didn’t show up at 3 pm, his usual time.

“When it got to 4 pm, we got worried he had not returned yet. We started making calls to friends and relatives, but nobody had seen him.” Musa said.

It was after this that the friends and family joined them in the search. They found the canoe, which he was using floating around with his belongings.

During the search, they had seen some hippos, and so when they saw the body, which had one limb missing, with wounds on the chest and upper arms, they concluded the hippos attacked him.

“These days, hippos have increased, and every time you are walking into the lake, you are likely to see a herd of about ten hippos.” He added.

A similar incident occurred in Homa Bay.

A 46-year old man was killed by hippos while he was fishing around Kisui Baech in Mbita Sub County in Homa Bay County.

According to residents who witnessed the ordeal, the deceased, Joseph Ochieng, met the hippos on his way from fishing as he was rowing back to the mainland.

This second incident was confirmed by Homa Bay County Beach Management Network Chairperson Edward Oremo.

Mr. Oremo said that the hippo hit Ochieng’s boat and turned the boat upside down.

“It seems Ochieng got injured when the animal turned the boat upside down. This made it hard for him to swim to safety.” Said Oremo.

According to Oremo, the deceased was attacked at a deeper part of the lake.

The search for the body was hard as Ochieng’s fellow fishermen could not find his body as soon as the accident occurred.

Mr. Oremo complained about frequent attacks by hippos on people around the lake and urged the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to have a long term measures in protecting riparian land along the lake to end human life- wildlife clashes.

“Most cases of human life and wildlife clashes along the lake are brought out by the invasion of the riparian land. KWS should come up with permanent measures of guarding the land to prevent the conflict.” He urged.

Previous articleEx-AFC Leopards star Makwata scores on debut at Zesco United

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Mwai Kibaki shows up to view Moi in strange shoes

Connie Mukenyi -
The former head of state, Emilio Mwai Kibaki, went to pay his last respect to Mzee Moi on the 9th of February. While the former...
Read more
Local news

Four Chinese nationals arrested in Kilimani

Tracy Nabwile -
A video of one Chinese national caning a Kenyan staff recently emerged. The video has been doing rounds on social media. Most Kenyans took to...
Read more
County News

Taita Taveta to receive medical commodities worth 63M as IPA program kicks off

Collins Luvisia -
The County Government of Taita Taveta is scheduled to receive Health equipment worth Kshs 63,747,507.36 from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). This move is aimed...
Read more
15,174FansLike
3,439FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Hippos attack, kill fisherman in Lake Victoria

County News Stanley Kasee -
Hippos have attacked and killed a fisherman in Usoma village in Kisumu West. The body of the fisherman, Abubakar Iddi, was found around Usoma Beach...
Read more

Ex-AFC Leopards star Makwata scores on debut at Zesco United

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Immediate former AFC Leopards striker John Mark Makwatta started off his reign at Zesco United on a high note as they beat Mufurila Wanderers...
Read more

Mwai Kibaki shows up to view Moi in strange shoes

News Connie Mukenyi -
The former head of state, Emilio Mwai Kibaki, went to pay his last respect to Mzee Moi on the 9th of February. While the former...
Read more

Lilian Muli caught kissing mysterious new lover in public

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Citizen Tv news anchor Lilian Muli seems to have finally found the love of her life. The gorgeous TV girl was spotted kissing her new...
Read more

Four Chinese nationals arrested in Kilimani

Local news Tracy Nabwile -
A video of one Chinese national caning a Kenyan staff recently emerged. The video has been doing rounds on social media. Most Kenyans took to...
Read more

Tusker beat AFC Leopards to close in on Gor Mahia

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Tusker FC moved second on the Kenya Premier League log after a 1-0 win over AFC Leopards in a league match played at Afraha...
Read more

Buju Banton concert to happen at KICC next Saturday

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Buju Banton will perform at KICC the coming Saturday The show was postponed to honour departed ex-president Moi NRG Radio, as well as...
Read more

Taita Taveta to receive medical commodities worth 63M as IPA program kicks off

County News Collins Luvisia -
The County Government of Taita Taveta is scheduled to receive Health equipment worth Kshs 63,747,507.36 from Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA). This move is aimed...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke