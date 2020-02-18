Home News County News How Busia County is working to cut down milk deficit
NewsCounty News

How Busia County is working to cut down milk deficit

By Collins Luvisia
Distribution process for Dairy Cows in Busia County.

In a bid to boost milk production, the County Government of Busia has intensified the process of distributing dairy cows to farmers.

According to the County Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi, Busia has a deficit of 80,000 litres of milk on a daily basis. The county is keen to cut the deficit and make the area be self-sufficient in milk production and consumption.

The Deputy Governor on Monday 17 February led the distribution process in Angurai South and North Wards. In Angurai Southward 20 dairy cows were donated to five groups. Angurai North Ward saw 30 dairy cows given to 20 groups of 10 each. Up to date, the project has led to the distribution of 121 cows.

Mulomi believes the project can go a long way in empowering the residence financially and also boosting their nutrition.

“This is not a small project. I am sure it is going to solve the milk deficit we are experiencing and apart from economic empowerment the milk is also going to boost nutrition in our families” says DG.

Mulomi has vowed to push the Department of Agriculture & Animal Resources and MCAs to work towards setting up a milk cooler plant in Busia.

The project of distributing cows has also been implemented in neighboring Kakamega County.

Previous articleMagistrate Andayi withdraws from Babu Owino’s murder case

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Ambulance driver suspended in Lamu for stopping at petrol station with patient on board.

Tracy Nabwile -
An ambulance driver recently caused a scene at Mpeketoni, Lamu county. The ambulance was ferrying a patient from Lamu to Mombasa. The driver, Abdalla Rashid...
Read more
County News

Nairobi County Assembly resumes sittings with the vetting of DG nominee Anne Mwenda as top agenda

Erick Flavour -
As Nairobi County Assembly resumes its sessions on Tuesday, 18 February 2020, the agenda of the vetting of Deputy Governor's nominee Anne Mwenda set...
Read more
County News

Waiguru, Kibicho exchange words over Sh15 billion KEMRI project

Stanley Kasee -
Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru has accused Interior PS Karanja Kibicho of engaging in politics and told him to either resign and do politics...
Read more
15,241FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

How Busia County is working to cut down milk deficit

County News Collins Luvisia -
In a bid to boost milk production, the County Government of Busia has intensified the process of distributing dairy cows to farmers. According to the...
Read more

Magistrate Andayi withdraws from Babu Owino’s murder case

News Edwin Ginni -
The hearing of a case involving Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and DJ Evolve is set to face another huddle after Kilimani Law Courts...
Read more

Kitui: Chinese quarantined for displaying COVID-19 related symptoms

News Edwin Ginni -
  The Chinese national is a worker at Sino Hydro, a construction company He was among a group of other Chinese workers who arrived...
Read more

Corazone Kwamboka reveals when she will get pregnant

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and businesswoman Corazon Kwamboka has revealed that she is having a baby this year after a fan posed the question. Corazone who is also...
Read more

Ambulance driver suspended in Lamu for stopping at petrol station with patient on board.

County News Tracy Nabwile -
An ambulance driver recently caused a scene at Mpeketoni, Lamu county. The ambulance was ferrying a patient from Lamu to Mombasa. The driver, Abdalla Rashid...
Read more

Stop mentioning my ex in my comments! – Baraka Jacuzzi’s former girlfriend Kairetu shouts

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former Baraka Jacuzzi girlfriend's Shirleen Lishan Kairetu has asked people to stop mentioning the radio presenter cum rapper in her comments as she already...
Read more

AFC Leopards reveal date and venue for bus unveiling ceremony

Sports News Collins Luvisia -
Kenya Premier League side AFC Leopards have set 22 February as the official date for the unveiling of their new bus. The 51-seater new ultra-modern...
Read more

Kenyans outraged after NEMA arrests small traders with plastic bags

News Chuoyo Protus -
Kenyans were not a happy bunch on Tuesday morning after NEMA (National Environmental Management Authority) arrested small scale traders in the wake of large-scale...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke