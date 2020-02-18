How Busia County is working to cut down milk deficit

In a bid to boost milk production, the County Government of Busia has intensified the process of distributing dairy cows to farmers.

According to the County Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi, Busia has a deficit of 80,000 litres of milk on a daily basis. The county is keen to cut the deficit and make the area be self-sufficient in milk production and consumption.

The Deputy Governor on Monday 17 February led the distribution process in Angurai South and North Wards. In Angurai Southward 20 dairy cows were donated to five groups. Angurai North Ward saw 30 dairy cows given to 20 groups of 10 each. Up to date, the project has led to the distribution of 121 cows.

Mulomi believes the project can go a long way in empowering the residence financially and also boosting their nutrition.

“This is not a small project. I am sure it is going to solve the milk deficit we are experiencing and apart from economic empowerment the milk is also going to boost nutrition in our families” says DG.

Mulomi has vowed to push the Department of Agriculture & Animal Resources and MCAs to work towards setting up a milk cooler plant in Busia.

The project of distributing cows has also been implemented in neighboring Kakamega County.