Kakamega County announces new measure to deal with COVID-19 spread

By Collins Luvisia
Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya

Kakamega County offices will close down for 15 days as a way of cutting down the spread of the COVID-19 cases, Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has announced.

The directive comes after samples of a 19-year-old boy who hails from Musanda in Mumias West Sub-County tested positive. The student travelled to Kenya from Switzerland via Qatar-Nairobi. He later jetted to Kisumu airport before proceeding to his village in Musanda. The Ministry of health has moved to clarify that he is not a new case as he was part of the earlier 28 cases.

According to the County boss, the Boda Boda who took the student home has been traced and put under isolation.

“We have traced the Bodaboda rider who ferried him to his rural home and he is now quarantined at the County isolation facility at the Kakamega County Referral Hospital awaiting his results,” he stated.

Oparanya has directed Khwisero MCA Timothy Aseka and his family members to be put under quarantine after the MCA jetted back from London.

“Hon. Timothy Aseka, Member of County Assembly (MCA) from Khwisero sub-county who travelled from London this month together with his family must be placed under isolation as we monitor their situation,” he announced.

The County is expecting the results of three senior County officers who jetted back into the country in February from Italy and three Asians working in Shinyalu sub-county.

As the offices close down,  Health services, Security & Enforcement, Water & Sanitation, Cleaning & Garbage collection, Finance and Revenue offices will go on with their normal operations.

The county has set up screening equipment in all Level 4 hospitals and the County General & Referral Hospital. Patients have been requested to visit the facilities-operational in all the sub-counties for general screening.

