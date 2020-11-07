Home News County news Kakamega County Chief of Staff burial delayed as wives clash
Kakamega County Chief of Staff burial delayed as wives clash

By Stanley Kasee

The burial of Kakamega County Chief of Staff Robert Sumbi was delayed after a woman claiming to be Sumbi’s wife camped at the Kakamega Funeral Parlour.

The woman, Sussy Nandama Sumbi claimed that her co-wife, Yvonne Tanui, had hatched a plan to bury their husband secretly.

The enraged woman said that unknown people had been spotted at the funeral parlor where they were attempting to carry on with the burial plans.

Ms. Nandama said the action was illegal as she had obtained a court order barring the burial proceedings from being carried out.

She noted that she was prompted to go to court after discovering that she and her three children were left out of the committee organizing her husband’s sendoff.

The widow further claimed that Yvonne had pitted Sumbi’s family against her to omit her from the property share.

She added that her 20-year old marriage with the County official was officially recognized by law.

Nandama noted that she was aware that her co-wife, Sumbi’s family, and the County Government of Kakamega senior officials were plotting to block her from inhering her spouse’s property.

She also told the press that she did not recognize Yvonne Tanui as her co-wife.

She also alleged that her husband’s official documents went missing mysteriously after the Chief of Staff succumbed to Covid-19.

The aggrieved woman asked Yvonne to restore the documents, failure to which legal action will be taken against her.

The documents alleged to have gone missing are his ID card, logbook, ATM cards, title deeds, and also his car.

According to a statement dated Thursday, October 29,  from Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, the county official died at 5 am while undergoing treatment.

The governor described his staff as a diligent, dedicated, humble, and valuable employee who worked in his office as a County Executive Committee Member (CECM) before he became the Chief of Staff.

