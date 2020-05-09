Home News County News Kakamega leaders accuse Governor Oparanya for misusing county covid-19 funds
NewsCounty News

Kakamega leaders accuse Governor Oparanya for misusing county covid-19 funds

By Connie Mukenyi
Kakamega leaders accuse Governor Oparanya for misusing county covid-19 funds

Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya is facing heavy scrutiny after lawmakers in his region accused him of misusing funds meant to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

On the 9th of May 2020, Kakamega county senator accused Oparanya of exaggerating the money he used to renovate a hospital ward in the county. According to the presented records, the governor used 9.7 million. However, Senator Malala claims that the renovations do not reflect the 9.7 million. According to him, the repairs roughly cost up to a maximum of 1 million.

“When we go through their records, we see that they have used ksh 9.7 million to renovate a ward. When you take a closer look at what is being renovated, you will realize that the value is not even more than ksh 1 million,” Malala stated.

He further faulted the Kakamega governor, Oparanya, for giving false records.

“How do you use ksh 10 million to renovate a building worth ksh 1 million?” Senator Malala posed.

Senator Malala confronts police commander over murder allegations

According to the senator, when he visited the renovated ward, he did not see anything that was worth that amount. He urged the county under the leadership of Governor Oparanya to come clean on how they used the funds.

“Individuals who were responsible for the first KSH 50 million funds should tell us how they used the money shilling by smiling,” Malala stated.

We do not have money.

Ayub Savula, Lugari MP, urged the Kakamega county to go back to their books. This way, they can quickly tell how they used the funds. He further added that county management should not waste funds since there is no money.

“We do not want wastage because we do not have any money,” Savula complained.

He further complained that Kenya is at a tough place since the country can not borrow money from elsewhere.

“It means Kenya has been put on the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) internationally. Kenya can not get a loan from any other international donor apart from the International Monetary Fund because it deals with stability,” Savula said.

However, Rachael Okumu, Kakamega Health CEC, reassured that her office would audit all financial statements. They can then establish that the Oparanya and his team did not misuse the funds.

Previous articleAMISOM issues contradictory statement on fallen Kenyan plane

RELATED ARTICLES

News

AMISOM issues contradictory statement on fallen Kenyan plane

Chuoyo Protus -
The Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has issued a contradictory statement regarding the Kenyan place brought down in Somalia. Flight 711 E-120 was brought...
Read more
News

Additional rules introduced in Eastleigh and Old Town after lockdown

Alfred Kiura -
Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman has stated that three rules have been introduced in Eastleigh, Nairobi, and Old Town, Mombasa in...
Read more
International news

South Africa tops 300,000 tests as COVID-19 cases rise above 8,800

Chuoyo Protus -
South Africa recorded 663 new cases of COVID-19 to bring the number of cases in the country to 8895. In the update, the South African...
Read more
15,609FansLike
3,449FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kakamega leaders accuse Governor Oparanya for misusing county covid-19 funds

County News Connie Mukenyi -
Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya is facing heavy scrutiny after lawmakers in his region accused him of misusing funds meant to fight the covid-19...
Read more

AMISOM issues contradictory statement on fallen Kenyan plane

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Africa Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has issued a contradictory statement regarding the Kenyan place brought down in Somalia. Flight 711 E-120 was brought...
Read more

Additional rules introduced in Eastleigh and Old Town after lockdown

News Alfred Kiura -
Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman has stated that three rules have been introduced in Eastleigh, Nairobi, and Old Town, Mombasa in...
Read more

Questions arise after Moses Kuria goes missing

News Connie Mukenyi -
Controversial Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria was reported missing since the 8th of May 2020 at night. Kenyannews.co.ke attempted to find out the...
Read more

What caused the nationwide power outage?

News Edwin Ginni -
A non-pre-announced nationwide power outage characterized Kenyan’s Saturday morning halting power-dependent processes in all sectors. A statement by Kenya Power indicates that the power went...
Read more

Barcelona players return to training after all test negative for COVID-19

Sports News Edwin Ginni -
All Barcelona players who took coronavirus tests have turned out negative and are cleared to start training. The players, on Friday met for the first...
Read more

Mtoto wa Shetani – Rapper Bamboo accuses Jose Chameleone of devil worshiping and initiating wife to Lucifer

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Rapper Bamboo has come out accusing Ugandan singer Jose Chameleone of belonging to an occult. He further claimed that the Valu Valu hitmaker attempted...
Read more

Nonsense! – Winnie Odinga goes against Education PS, vows to follow Babu Owino’s footsteps, set to start online revision

News Alfred Kiura -
Winnie Odinga has claimed that Education Permanent Secretary Belio Kipsang’s warning to Babu Owino does not hold any water and has vowed to join...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke