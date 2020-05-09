Kakamega leaders accuse Governor Oparanya for misusing county covid-19 funds

Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya is facing heavy scrutiny after lawmakers in his region accused him of misusing funds meant to fight the covid-19 pandemic.

On the 9th of May 2020, Kakamega county senator accused Oparanya of exaggerating the money he used to renovate a hospital ward in the county. According to the presented records, the governor used 9.7 million. However, Senator Malala claims that the renovations do not reflect the 9.7 million. According to him, the repairs roughly cost up to a maximum of 1 million.

“When we go through their records, we see that they have used ksh 9.7 million to renovate a ward. When you take a closer look at what is being renovated, you will realize that the value is not even more than ksh 1 million,” Malala stated.

He further faulted the Kakamega governor, Oparanya, for giving false records.

“How do you use ksh 10 million to renovate a building worth ksh 1 million?” Senator Malala posed.

According to the senator, when he visited the renovated ward, he did not see anything that was worth that amount. He urged the county under the leadership of Governor Oparanya to come clean on how they used the funds.

“Individuals who were responsible for the first KSH 50 million funds should tell us how they used the money shilling by smiling,” Malala stated.

We do not have money.

Ayub Savula, Lugari MP, urged the Kakamega county to go back to their books. This way, they can quickly tell how they used the funds. He further added that county management should not waste funds since there is no money.

“We do not want wastage because we do not have any money,” Savula complained.

He further complained that Kenya is at a tough place since the country can not borrow money from elsewhere.

“It means Kenya has been put on the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) internationally. Kenya can not get a loan from any other international donor apart from the International Monetary Fund because it deals with stability,” Savula said.

However, Rachael Okumu, Kakamega Health CEC, reassured that her office would audit all financial statements. They can then establish that the Oparanya and his team did not misuse the funds.