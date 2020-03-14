Home News County News Kakamega residents urged avoid contact, handshakes during funerals
NewsCounty News

Kakamega residents urged avoid contact, handshakes during funerals

By Collins Luvisia
Kakamega County Deputy Governor Philip Kutima (seated) shakes hands.

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has urged residents of the county to minimize body contact and handshakes, especially during events and funeral to combat to Covid 19 virus.

Oparanya who attended a burial at Mbajo village, Chekalini ward, Lugari sub-county also advised the locals to let the funerals be attended by close relatives for the next 30 days as a way of reducing gathering to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Moving forward, even these funerals will be attended by close family members only as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus for the next 30 days,” the governor said.

The Governor also called upon church leaders to think of suspending Church services in the period as another measure of cutting down gatherings.

“Church pastors should consider suspending services and allow their faithful to pray in their homes until further notice,” he added.

He also spoke of Kakamega County county’s preparedness stating that they have reserved an isolation wing at the Kakamega County General and Referral hospital which will serve the patients with Coronavirus symptoms.

The County is also in the process of setting up such facilities at Level 4 hospitals in all the sub-counties.

Oparanya’s Government has already set aside Kshs. 24 million to purchase drugs and equipment as the County prepares to fight the virus.

Sub County, Ward and Community Area administrators have been directed to educate the public on the safety measures that should be adhered to as the country strategies on how to contain the virus. The first case was reported in Kenya on Friday.

Loading...

