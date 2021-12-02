Kiambu County Assembly Speaker allegedly draws gun in altercation with MCAs

Drama ensued at the Kiambu County Assembly on Thursday, after a section of MCAs led by majority leader Gideon Gachara stormed the assembly in an attempt to lock out Speaker Stephen Ndicho.

The speaker who was at the precincts is alleged to have drawn out his gun in retaliation, threatening the assembly members.

In videos obtained by the Star, the MCAs were carrying chains and padlocks as area police whisked away Ndicho.

He later returned after the scuffle had settled.

The assembly members accuse the speaker of presiding over corruption in the assembly’s development projects and kicking out the assembly clerk, replacing him with another clerk who will help cover up his deeds.

Speaker Ndicho has, however, denied the allegations insisting that only 14 out of 93 members of the assembly are being used by Governor James Nyoro to intimidate him.

This according to him is because he declared his candidature for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat in 2022.

He also denied drawing a gun to the members, saying that he has a security officer with him who is always armed and he didn’t have a need for it which is safely kept in his safe.

Attempts to get Governor James Nyoro were futile since he was in a meeting by the time of going to press.

More to follow…