Kisumu County staffs protest over unpaid salaries

About 2000 Kisumu County staff members yesterday took the streets their fury over two months’ unpaid wages.

The Kenya County Government Workers Union branch secretary Rashid Ondu, who led the strike, said that the administration had been notified of the strike a week earlier.

Mr. Odu said the workers were yet to receive their January and February salaries, and that they had met with Governor Nyong’o on Sunday to follow up on the previous notice.

“On Sunday, we met Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o to follow up on the earlier notice. He ordered our salaries to be paid promptly… But there is no money in our accounts yet. We will not report to work until what we deliberated with the governor is honored,” said Mr. Ondu.

Among the departments affected by the strike are revenue collection, agriculture, environment, and social services.

Ondu further stated that the union demanded settlement of statutory deductions that have not been paid to various bodies like the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

The workers convened at the Victoria Park, next to the county government offices, where they spent the better part of the day as their leaders addressed them.

The leaders called upon the members of the union to stand in harmony with their striking counterparts.

Ondu also cautioned members of the union who had sneaked back to work so they can make illegal money.

A team from the county government headed by County Attorney Idris Omondi implored the workers to return to work, but their efforts were fruitless.

Omondi said that the salaries had been paid, and it was only a matter of time before the money reflects in their accounts.

“They can check their accounts today. They will get the money,” he said, adding that the county government had already entered an agreement with different departments to ensure the statutory deductions are settled even if the salaries delay.

Mr. Omondi faulted the delay on the Exchequer for failing to release county funds on time. He further said that the county administration had instigated a meeting with the county staff and would ensure workers are notified in advance in case of any delays.