Kisumu politicians to face eviction over rent arrears

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o seeks to evict a few politicians in Kisumu County from county houses over unpaid rent.

The wife of a former Kisumu County Secretary and three senior politicians may be forced out of their houses. According to the Kisumu Governor, the rent arrears amount to millions of shillings.

Wife of former Kisumu County Secretary Dr Olang’o Onudi, former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo, Kisumu Senator Fred Outa,and Nyakach parliamentary aspirant Erick Okeyo have seven days to settle the rent arrears. Failure to do so, the County Government will evict them from their houses.

For a while now, Governor Nyong’o’s relationship with Dr Onudi and Mr. Outa has been on the rocks. Therefore, the eviction move may further worsen the frosty relationship.

Letters

The Governor acted through acting City Manager Abala Wanga. Mr Outa received a letter dated October 13, 2020. In the letter, Mr. Wanga said that the Senator had not paid any rent since he moved into the Milimani residence. Consequently, his rent arrears accumulated to Kshs. 1.7 million.

The City manager indicated that failing to pay rent is in contravention of the tenancy agreement. Additionally, he noted that the Senator was liable for eviction. He also said that the County Government of Kisumu would institute legal proceedings against him to recover the rent arrears.

“In view of the aforesaid, you are hereby given seven days from the date hereof to ensure payment is done, failing which the tenancy will be terminated henceforth without any further reference to you,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Okeyo received a letter dated 8th October demanding that he pays his rent arrears which had accumulated to Kshs. 5.4 million. Mr. Okeyo went to stop the evictions. Unfortunately, he lost the case.

On the other hand, Mr. Midiwo owes the County government a total of Kshs. 876,000. According to him, he amicably settled the matter with the City Manager. Mrs Onudi owes the county government a total of Kshs. 3.2 million.