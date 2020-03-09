Home News County News Lawyers to hold peaceful demo after one of them died in brutal...
Lawyers to hold peaceful demo after one of them died in brutal carjacking

By Tracy Nabwile
Hilary Obilo, lawyer who died after being carjacked in Kakamega

Following the death of lawyer Hilary Obilo, friends, family and members of the Law Society of Kenya are still in mourning.

The incident

The late Hilary Obilo was carjacked approximately one week ago. The thugs left him with serious head injuries and went with his car.

The carjackers waylaid the late advocate. He was heading to his home near Bishop Stam Pastoral Centre at night. Additionally, they hit him on his head with a stone. They left him on the road and went away with his car and phone.

Well wishers rushed Hilary to Kakamega Level 5 Hospital and later transferred him to Eldoret. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries on Friday March 6th. The LSK president, Nelson Havi announced the death of Hilary on Friday.

“Today is a sad day. We have lost Hillary Obilo  through the hands of criminals. He was in a coma, we thought he would come out out of it. He underwent two surgeries this week but unfortunately he succumbed today morning,” said Havi as he was being interviewed by a local media station.

Officers from the Kakamega DCI unit arrested one of the criminals. He was attempting to sell the car they had stolen. They also recovered the lawyer’s phone.

David Kabena, the Kakamega Central Police Commander says they have two suspects in custody. However, investigations are still ongoing. For this reason, they have not yet formally charged the suspects.

Peaceful demonstration

Following these events, lawyers in Kakamega county are planning to hold a peaceful demonstration on Tuesday. The demonstration is to protest insecurity in Kakamega county.

Maureen Odeck,The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Kakamega Chapter Chairperson says they want the DCI to finalize the investigations. Additionally, they want the suspects to be charged formally.

During an interview, Ms Odeck said, “Two suspects were arraigned on Wednesday last week but the DCI asked for more time to conclude investigations. We are asking police to quickly conclude the investigations and have the suspects charged.”

Lawyers insist that the police need to sum up their investigation. They expressed the need to know why one of their colleagues was specifically targeted.

“We need to know why the robbers targeted our colleague since what happened is quite worrying and points to the growing insecurity in the region,” Ms Odeck added.

