Home News County News Man Believed To Have Died Resurrects In Embu
NewsCounty News

Man Believed To Have Died Resurrects In Embu

By Erick Flavour

Family and friends woke to a shock on Wednesday morning in Embu as they arrived at the mortuary to settle the bill and collect the burial permit of a dead relative only to find out he was alive.

Mourners and the funeral committee who had gathered and planned for his burial the next day at his home in Magumori Village, Embu County, were stunned and relieved in a chorus when they learned that Stephen Kibuti was still alive and recovering at Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The incident ended all the burial preparations after the funeral committee had gathered and raised Ksh 50,000 for his burial.

ACK St John Mbita Parish was aware of the arrangements and had offered a clergyman to conduct the burial, and eulogy of Stephen. Tents, chairs, and the ground had been prepared, and only the coffin was yet to be bought and the grave to be dug.

While all the preparations were on-going, Stephen, who is a farmer at his parent’s home, was fighting for his life in the hospital about 30 kilometers away.

According to his parents, it started last week on Thursday when Stephen, who had partied the entire night before Thursday morning, was found unconscious and hardly breathing.

He was then rushed to Kiritiri Level Four Hospital by his mother Faith Igoki and father James Nyaga, and he was put on a drip and was left under the watch of medics until 4 pm, and they recommended he be transferred to a more equipped facility.

He was then admitted in ward two, bed two, at the Embu hospital in a severe condition. When his father checked on him the following morning, he found an empty bed.

“I searched for him in the wards, but I couldn’t find him. I enquired from a patient who informed me that my son was wheeled away on a trolley. I believed he died and was so shocked that I collapsed,” Nyaga explained.

Nyaga said the doctors who attended to him helped him move to Kiritiri Bus Park when he regained consciousness. He admits to not getting a formal acknowledgment of his son’s death from the hospital.

The CEO of Embu Level Five Hospital Dr. Daniel Mugendi blamed Mr. Nyaga for not being keen as the patient was still on his bed covered in a blanket.

“The patient was in bed all that time. The father never enquired from the nurse in charge. The patient was treated for effects of alcohol and is responding well to treatment,” Dr. Mugendi said.

Nyaga later informed the family and friends that his son was no more. Mbita Welfare chairman Justus Njoroge who offsets burial expenses, was also informed, and he kicked off the preparations immediately.

News that Stephen was not dead triggered rumors that he resurrected after staying in the morgue for five days. However, Dr. Mugendi affirmed that the patient was not taken to the mortuary.

Previous articleBizarre incident occurs as a ‘dead man resurrects’ in Embu

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Bizarre incident occurs as a ‘dead man resurrects’ in Embu

affaxerd -
Members of Magumori village, Embu county have perceived mixed feelings as one of their own who had been thought dead has been found alive...
Read more
County News

Pupil, Class six commits suicide after being asked to repeat

Edwin Ginni -
A class six pupil committed suicide after being asked to repeat the class which was against her will. The 16-year-old junior, a pupil at...
Read more
News

Lecturers Issues Seven-Day Strike Notice Over Pay Row

Erick Flavour -
The top decision-making organ of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has hinted on a possible strike scheduled to begin on 20 January 2020,...
Read more
12,613FansLike
3,036FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Man Believed To Have Died Resurrects In Embu

County News Erick Flavour -
Family and friends woke to a shock on Wednesday morning in Embu as they arrived at the mortuary to settle the bill and collect...
Read more

Bizarre incident occurs as a ‘dead man resurrects’ in Embu

County News affaxerd -
Members of Magumori village, Embu county have perceived mixed feelings as one of their own who had been thought dead has been found alive...
Read more

UK’s Largest Jackpot Winner to be Cremated Next Week

Sports News Erick Flavour -
The body of UK’s biggest jackpot winner and a football die-hard Colin Weir will be transported to Partick Thistle’s Firhill football ground before its...
Read more

Iran refuses to hand over the black box of Boeing 737 that claimed the lives of 176

World News affaxerd -
The Iranian government has surprised many after it refused to hand over the black box of Boeing 737 to its company. The plane, Boeing...
Read more

Undergraduate Internship Opportunities in Kenya

Jobs Laiza Maketso -
Everyone starts from somewhere in their career journey. Right from successful professionals in the corporate world, or family running a thriving firm, the stories...
Read more

Pupil, Class six commits suicide after being asked to repeat

County News Edwin Ginni -
A class six pupil committed suicide after being asked to repeat the class which was against her will. The 16-year-old junior, a pupil at...
Read more

Lecturers Issues Seven-Day Strike Notice Over Pay Row

News Erick Flavour -
The top decision-making organ of the University Academic Staff Union (UASU) has hinted on a possible strike scheduled to begin on 20 January 2020,...
Read more

Man appears in court for defiling then killing a dog

News affaxerd -
Boniface Mutuku from Mbondoni village, Kagundo sub-county has appeared before the chief magistrate today. Boniface appeared amid charges of performing bestiality with a dog....
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke