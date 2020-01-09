Man Believed To Have Died Resurrects In Embu

Family and friends woke to a shock on Wednesday morning in Embu as they arrived at the mortuary to settle the bill and collect the burial permit of a dead relative only to find out he was alive.

Mourners and the funeral committee who had gathered and planned for his burial the next day at his home in Magumori Village, Embu County, were stunned and relieved in a chorus when they learned that Stephen Kibuti was still alive and recovering at Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The incident ended all the burial preparations after the funeral committee had gathered and raised Ksh 50,000 for his burial.

ACK St John Mbita Parish was aware of the arrangements and had offered a clergyman to conduct the burial, and eulogy of Stephen. Tents, chairs, and the ground had been prepared, and only the coffin was yet to be bought and the grave to be dug.

While all the preparations were on-going, Stephen, who is a farmer at his parent’s home, was fighting for his life in the hospital about 30 kilometers away.

According to his parents, it started last week on Thursday when Stephen, who had partied the entire night before Thursday morning, was found unconscious and hardly breathing.

He was then rushed to Kiritiri Level Four Hospital by his mother Faith Igoki and father James Nyaga, and he was put on a drip and was left under the watch of medics until 4 pm, and they recommended he be transferred to a more equipped facility.

He was then admitted in ward two, bed two, at the Embu hospital in a severe condition. When his father checked on him the following morning, he found an empty bed.

“I searched for him in the wards, but I couldn’t find him. I enquired from a patient who informed me that my son was wheeled away on a trolley. I believed he died and was so shocked that I collapsed,” Nyaga explained.

Nyaga said the doctors who attended to him helped him move to Kiritiri Bus Park when he regained consciousness. He admits to not getting a formal acknowledgment of his son’s death from the hospital.

The CEO of Embu Level Five Hospital Dr. Daniel Mugendi blamed Mr. Nyaga for not being keen as the patient was still on his bed covered in a blanket.

“The patient was in bed all that time. The father never enquired from the nurse in charge. The patient was treated for effects of alcohol and is responding well to treatment,” Dr. Mugendi said.

Nyaga later informed the family and friends that his son was no more. Mbita Welfare chairman Justus Njoroge who offsets burial expenses, was also informed, and he kicked off the preparations immediately.

News that Stephen was not dead triggered rumors that he resurrected after staying in the morgue for five days. However, Dr. Mugendi affirmed that the patient was not taken to the mortuary.