Meru residents dress their donkeys to keep off parasites

Residents in Meru County have resorted to dressing their donkeys on clothes after attacks by mysterious parasites. According to the residents, the parasites, which is a strange fly stings the donkeys’ legs causing open wounds which lead to their donkeys weakening.

The Mumui, Rei and Lairang’ i residents decided to take the course of action after the prescribed pesticide failed to work. They say that the main aim of them dressing the donkeys is to scare the flies away.

“When they started becoming a nuisance, we thought that they were normal flies we are used to after rains. But we later discovered that after the animal is bitten by the fly, it starts developing wounds on the legs then the donkey grows weak and dies,” one of the residents said.

Residents have further stated that the weight of the outbreak has been heavily felt as it has already killed ten donkeys. They are also worried that the flies might soon start stinging their other domestic animals, including cows and goats.

Despite the spread of the attacks intensifying, vaccines and injections offered by the veterinary services have failed to work. Donkey owners have even decided to move a step forward by applying oil on the skins of the donkeys, but their efforts have proved futile. The effortless residents are now looking upon the government to help them come up with a vaccine before the flies spread on their other animals.