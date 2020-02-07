Home News County News Militants kill an 80 year old man at his home in Garissa...
NewsCounty News

Militants kill an 80 year old man at his home in Garissa County

By Erick Flavour

Suspected Al Shabab militia stormed a home in Ijara, Garissa County, and killed an 80-year-old man.

It was reported that an unknown number of attackers made their way into the home of Mr. Abdullahi Farah Gab in Sangole Village on Friday at around 1.30 and shot the old man.

“There was an incident by suspected Al Shabaab militants …We are in the process of gathering more information,” North Eastern Region Security Coordinator Nicodemus Ndalama said while confirming the attack

Ndalama said they had deployed security forces on the ground hunting the suspected attackers who were supposed to be hiding around the area.

“We have our security forces on the ground pursuing the assailants, and I believe the operation will be successful,” Ndalama added.

He explained that the attack on the old man was executed by assailants who roam in the area in groups of five to ten.

The police reported that the militants were after the old man’s son, who is said to be a police reservist. The report also stated that the police reservist was planning with other security agents to conduct a patrol when the gang struck.

It is reported that the assailants had the time and at home and even slaughtered one of the old man’s goats and took away the meat.

Mr. Ndalama said that the attackers did not find who they were looking for, so they killed the father perhaps to pass the message.

“This is an act of desperation since they have been unable to carry out attacks due to enhanced security, and, when they miss their target, they do something else to show they are still relevant,” Ndalama stated.

Another attack was reported last evening, where suspected militants tried to storm Hulugho medical facility but only succeeded in damaging the main gate.

Ndalama assured that they were in control of the security situation in the area, and there is nothing to fear about.

The North Eastern Region Security Coordinator also said the transfer of teachers from Garissa, Mandera, and Wajir was instigated in Nairobi, adding that the local security apparatus had already taken the necessary measures such as relocating of non-local civil servants from areas perceived to be terror hotspots.

He further said that there were good plans on how to handle the situation, such as moving the teachers from such areas as it was done with the medical staff, although Nairobi had different ideas.

Previous articleSecurity guards luck with Lipa Na Mpesa

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Govt destroys maize flour with high levels of aflatoxin

Stanley Kasee -
Nakuru County Ministry of Health officers have destroyed maize flour believed to have high levels of aflatoxin. The six tones of various maize flour brands...
Read more
County News

Kitui residents push govt to complete Sh800M Kangu Kangu water project

Stanley Kasee -
Residents of Kitui South constituency have urged the County government of Kitui to speed up the implementation of the Kangu- kangu water project. The Sh800...
Read more
County News

Catholic father narrowly escapes shooting after being caught ‘chewing’ businessman’s wife

Edwin Ginni -
Father Wasonga was caught in Mr Thomas Kimeu’s house Kimeu’s wife Susan Kivuva refused to allow his husband into the house Mr Thomas...
Read more
15,152FansLike
3,440FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Militants kill an 80 year old man at his home in Garissa County

County News Erick Flavour -
Suspected Al Shabab militia stormed a home in Ijara, Garissa County, and killed an 80-year-old man. It was reported that an unknown number of attackers...
Read more

Security guards luck with Lipa Na Mpesa

Business News Richard M Adrian -
Safaricom launched the Lipa Na Mpesa promotion on 8th January which will run till 8th March. To enter the promotion, all you need to...
Read more

YouTuber Edgar Obare in trouble over Jalang’o expose

Entertainment Chuoyo Protus -
Fast-rising YouTuber, Edgar Obare has landed in trouble after he did a celebrity gossip story late last year on radio presenter, Jalang'o. Obare, who has...
Read more

Dr Li Wenliang, Coronavirus whistleblower dies

Health Richard M Adrian -
Dr Li Wenliang died on Friday at 2:58 AM. The hospital said that all attempts to resuscitate him failed. Li was among the few...
Read more

Sauti Sol set the internet ablaze with new release, ‘Suzanna’

Entertainment Chuoyo Protus -
Days after signing a major record deal with Universal Music, Kenyan boy band, Sauti Sol, have dropped their first single of the year. In the...
Read more

The other side of Moi: Food and drinks he would take while on trips abroad

Local news Stephen Ginni -
Anytime Mzee Moi was on a trip abroad, he would only eat ugali and vegetables. To ensure he would always find his meal, Moi...
Read more

Man jailed for life for raping 11 year old girl in Mathare

Local news Erick Flavour -
A shopkeeper from Mathare Estate in Nairobi who raped an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The Makadara Resident Magistrate Jacky Kibosia was...
Read more

Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo team up to counter the hegemony of Google and the Play Store

Technology kenyan -
Chinese manufacturers Huawei Technologies, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces as part of the Global Developer Service Alliance to challenge Google's monopoly. The blockade...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke