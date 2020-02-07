Militants kill an 80 year old man at his home in Garissa County

Suspected Al Shabab militia stormed a home in Ijara, Garissa County, and killed an 80-year-old man.

It was reported that an unknown number of attackers made their way into the home of Mr. Abdullahi Farah Gab in Sangole Village on Friday at around 1.30 and shot the old man.

“There was an incident by suspected Al Shabaab militants …We are in the process of gathering more information,” North Eastern Region Security Coordinator Nicodemus Ndalama said while confirming the attack

Ndalama said they had deployed security forces on the ground hunting the suspected attackers who were supposed to be hiding around the area.

“We have our security forces on the ground pursuing the assailants, and I believe the operation will be successful,” Ndalama added.

He explained that the attack on the old man was executed by assailants who roam in the area in groups of five to ten.

The police reported that the militants were after the old man’s son, who is said to be a police reservist. The report also stated that the police reservist was planning with other security agents to conduct a patrol when the gang struck.

It is reported that the assailants had the time and at home and even slaughtered one of the old man’s goats and took away the meat.

Mr. Ndalama said that the attackers did not find who they were looking for, so they killed the father perhaps to pass the message.

“This is an act of desperation since they have been unable to carry out attacks due to enhanced security, and, when they miss their target, they do something else to show they are still relevant,” Ndalama stated.

Another attack was reported last evening, where suspected militants tried to storm Hulugho medical facility but only succeeded in damaging the main gate.

Ndalama assured that they were in control of the security situation in the area, and there is nothing to fear about.

The North Eastern Region Security Coordinator also said the transfer of teachers from Garissa, Mandera, and Wajir was instigated in Nairobi, adding that the local security apparatus had already taken the necessary measures such as relocating of non-local civil servants from areas perceived to be terror hotspots.

He further said that there were good plans on how to handle the situation, such as moving the teachers from such areas as it was done with the medical staff, although Nairobi had different ideas.