Nakuru County to face delayed city status for dumping street children in forest

Nakuru County government is on the spot for rounding up street children and dumping them in a forest in a bid to acquire city status.

The Senate Labour Committee has made proposals to have plans of making Nakuru a City halted after the information emerged.

The incident, according to the Committee, happened last year. The County government reportedly took street children aged 10-12 years and dumped them at the Chemasusu Forest. The incident has meant that to this day, five of the children are yet to be found.

The Committee has also called on the DCI to investigate into allegations of county officials bribing the children and recommend prosecutions.

At least 41 street children taken in

The report stated that county officials took at least 41 street children from the streets, and detained them. Then, on the night of February 6, 2019, they took them out of the City and dumped them in the forest, which is in Baringo County. The move was to fast-track Nakuru’s efforts to attaining City status.

Rescue efforts rescued 36 of the children, with the other five remaining unaccounted for to this day.

Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, Chair of the Committee, has recommended compensation for the street children. Furthermore, he called on the National Council of Children’s Service to look into the matter and issue a detailed report within 30 days.

Not the first time

Chairman of Nakuru Street Families, Charles Opiyo, confirmed the news, while also revealing that it was not the first time that was happening.

Opiyo said that another ‘clean up’ exercise in 2014 saw 360 street children affected, with some of them dying in the process. The practices amount to a clear violation of human rights, with the systems in place to support street children very weak, or non-existent.

Thus, due to this, the Senate Labour Committee also asked Nakuru County Government to develop and demonstrate plans to rehabilitate street children before the Senate begins issuing it City status.