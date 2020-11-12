Home News County news Nakuru County to face delayed city status for dumping street children in...
NewsCounty news

Nakuru County to face delayed city status for dumping street children in forest

By Chuoyo Protus

Nakuru County government is on the spot for rounding up street children and dumping them in a forest in a bid to acquire city status.

The Senate Labour Committee has made proposals to have plans of making Nakuru a City halted after the information emerged.

The incident, according to the Committee, happened last year. The County government reportedly took street children aged 10-12 years and dumped them at the Chemasusu Forest. The incident has meant that to this day, five of the children are yet to be found.

The Committee has also called on the DCI to investigate into allegations of county officials bribing the children and recommend prosecutions.

At least 41 street children taken in

The report stated that county officials took at least 41 street children from the streets, and detained them. Then, on the night of February 6, 2019, they took them out of the City and dumped them in the forest, which is in Baringo County. The move was to fast-track Nakuru’s efforts to attaining City status.

Rescue efforts rescued 36 of the children, with the other five remaining unaccounted for to this day.

Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, Chair of the Committee, has recommended compensation for the street children. Furthermore, he called on the National Council of Children’s Service to look into the matter and issue a detailed report within 30 days.

Not the first time

Chairman of Nakuru Street Families, Charles Opiyo, confirmed the news, while also revealing that it was not the first time that was happening.

Opiyo said that another ‘clean up’ exercise in 2014 saw 360 street children affected, with some of them dying in the process. The practices amount to a clear violation of human rights, with the systems in place to support street children very weak, or non-existent.

Thus, due to this, the Senate Labour Committee also asked Nakuru County Government to develop and demonstrate plans to rehabilitate street children before the Senate begins issuing it City status.

Related news

Kakamega County Chief of Staff burial delayed as wives clash

County news Stanley Kasee -
The burial of Kakamega County Chief of Staff Robert Sumbi was delayed after a woman claiming to be Sumbi’s wife camped at the Kakamega...
Read more

Kiambu County opens 104-bed capacity COVID isolation centre

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Kiambu Governor, James Nyoro, has opened a new COVID-19 isolation centre in Tigoni. The launch, which happened on Friday, saw the Governor open the 104-bed...
Read more

Kilifi County latest to suspend assembly after staff contracts COVID

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Kilifi County is the latest county to shut down in County Assembly over COVID-19 cases. According to the Speaker of the Kilifi County Assembly, the...
Read more
Load more

Trending

People might think you are a womaniser but you were a...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Socialite Huddah Monroe is still mourning the death of famous millionaire socialite Genius Ginimbi Kadungure who passed away in the early hours of Sunday,...
Read more

Last wish Ginimbi made before death revealed

Entertainment Joyce Rizzoli -
Ginimbi, a 36year old Zimbabwean celebrity and renowned businessman, met his untimely death as a result of a tragic accident early Sunday morning. At...
Read more

Wema Sepetu reveals she made a blood covenant with Diamond

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Beauty queen and former Miss Tanzania Wema Sepetu revealed that she once made a blood covenant with former lover Diamond Plantnumz. Wema was the first...
Read more

Kenyan MP criticizes EAC, AU for silence on Tanzanian politicians seeking...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kiharu Member of Parliament Wednesday 11 on Wednesday, November condemned East African Community (EAC), chaired by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame, and the African Union...
Read more

Magoha stands his grounds, won’t issue apology after being caught on...

News Alfred Kiura -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has stressed out that he is not going to issue an apology after he was caught on camera calling...
Read more

Woman accused of killing daughters because organs ‘would be worth a...

World kenyan -
Amanda Sharp-Jefferson was denounced by her boyfriend, father of the two girls, found dead Image: DIvulgação / Nevada...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke