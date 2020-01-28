Home News County News NGAAF to train over 240 youth from Homa Bay County in NITA...
NGAAF to train over 240 youth from Homa Bay County in NITA colleges

By Erick Flavour
Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, Rachel Shebesh handing over a tool box to a youth who graduated from NITA in Homa Bay town on January 24, 2020

More than 240 youths from Homa Bay County will be trained in different National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) colleges through the sponsorship of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) in partnership with the office of the Woman Rep.

The youth were flagged off in an event attended by the Chief Administrative Secretary for Gender Rachel Shebesh, County Commissioner David Kipkemei, Homa Bay Woman Rep Gladys Wanga, and Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi in Homa Bay town.

Wanga stated that youths from all the eight constituencies of Homa Bay County would join the NITA branches in Kisumu, Athi River, and Nairobi.

The youth are set to pursue different courses on technical skills such as plumbing, electrical work, and carpentry, among others.

Homa Bay County Woman Rep said that the move was aimed at reducing the rate of unemployment amongst the youth in the region.

“My office is committed to empowering the youth by equipping them with technical skills which can enable them to become job creators rather than job seekers,” Wanga said.

The legislator also said her office would provide the beneficiaries of the initiative with workshop tools once they complete their respective courses.

Shebesh, on the other hand, urged the Members of Parliament to increase the budget allocation to NGAAF from the current Ksh7 million to Ksh20 million per constituency.

Shebesh argued that if the allocation were increased, it would allow the County Members of Parliament to undertake projects that will transform many lives.

“Sponsoring the youth for the training will transform society. Let MPs increase the budgetary allocation,” Shebesh said.

MP Atandi defined the initiative as a unique way of youth empowerment in the Nyanza region, adding that the action would improve the lives of the youth since they only had boda-boda as the main source of income.

Atandi further urged the elected leaders to emulate the move.

Kipkemei, on his part, asked the youth to embrace the technical training opportunities to enable them to become self-dependent in job creation.

“Let our youth know that technical jobs are very lucrative. They should stop the notion that white-collar jobs are the only source of good money,” said Kipkemei.

A group of 205 youth benefited from the program in 2018, and those who completed were given free workshop tools during the Friday function.

