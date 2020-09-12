Home News County news Nyamira doctors threaten strike over delayed promotions
NewsCounty news

Nyamira doctors threaten strike over delayed promotions

By Chuoyo Protus
Nyamira doctors threaten strike - KMPDU says
File image of health workers on strike. Photo - courtesy

Doctors in Nyamira are threatening to down their tools after the county government reneged on its promise for promotion.

The Nyanza Branch of KMPDU issued a seven-day strike notice following the county government’s failure to put to effect a deal reached between them and the union last month.

Failed promotions, salary arrears

The notice, signed by KMPDU Nyanza Branch SG, Dr Lameck Omweri, accused the County government of failing to promote over 60 doctors. Furthermore, they also protested salary arrears accumulating from as far as 2017.

Furthermore, the county has a serious doctor shortage, with 60, rather than 110 according to KMPDU.

“We have been having several engagements with the county officials but we have failed to reach an agreement, something that has forced us to opt for a strike. The county government has failed to implement the 2017 CBA.” Dr Omweri said.

County working to resolve the matter

Nyamira Executive for Health, Douglas Bosire stated that they had received the notice and were working to resolve the matter.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure services in our hospitals are not affected,” he told Nation Africa, “We have already issued promotion letters to 27 doctors, while the rest will receive their letters by Wednesday next week.”

The notice by Nyamira doctors comes just days after the KMPDU issued a strike notice. They condemned the failure of the government to hire more doctors. They also decried the abrupt ending of COVID compensation packages.

Highest health workers COVID infection

The news comes at a time when Kenya is among the countries in Africa with the highest infections among healthcare workers. The country has over 1000 infected healthcare workers, according to KMPDU.

WHO Africa puts the figure as slightly more than 700. The bottom line, though, is that Kenya healthcare workers are contracting COVID-19 at a very high rate. This is due to the lack of PPEs or the provision of poor quality ones.

Related news

County news

Nairobi City Hall workers threaten strike over unpaid salaries

Chuoyo Protus -
Workers at the Nairobi City Hall are threatening to go on strike over unpaid July and August salaries. The workers, through their union, gave the...
Read more
County news

13 year old girl killed by gang in Kakamega

Tracy Nabwile -
Residents of Ikolomani constituency in Kakamega County are still in shock after a gang killed a 13 year old girl. The young girl succumbed to...
Read more
County news

Inside NMS plan to ban Matatus from the Nairobi CBD

Chuoyo Protus -
The Nairobi Metropolitan Service is planning on barring matatus from entering the Nairobi Central Business District. Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Administration, NMS...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,768FansLike
3,527FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Inside NMS plan to ban Matatus from the Nairobi CBD

County news Chuoyo Protus -
The Nairobi Metropolitan Service is planning on barring matatus from entering the Nairobi Central Business District. Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Administration, NMS...
Read more

Tharaka Nithi Governor, Muthomi Njuki, surrenders to EACC

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Tharaka Nithi Governor, Onesmus Muthomi Njuki, has presented himself to the EACC offices for questioning. The under-fire governor arrived at the offices on Monday morning...
Read more

Nairobi City Hall workers threaten strike over unpaid salaries

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Workers at the Nairobi City Hall are threatening to go on strike over unpaid July and August salaries. The workers, through their union, gave the...
Read more

Fire razes Kisii county assembly

County news Laiza Maketso -
Police officers in Kisii are investigating the cause of a fire that burned down the larger area of the county assembly chambers. The building that...
Read more

13 year old girl killed by gang in Kakamega

County news Tracy Nabwile -
Residents of Ikolomani constituency in Kakamega County are still in shock after a gang killed a 13 year old girl. The young girl succumbed to...
Read more

Prison break: 11 hard-core criminals escape from Bungoma Police Station

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Police in Bungoma are on the hunt for 11 hard-core criminals who escaped from a police cell. The escape The eleven are said to have cut...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke