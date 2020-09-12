Nyamira doctors threaten strike over delayed promotions

Doctors in Nyamira are threatening to down their tools after the county government reneged on its promise for promotion.

The Nyanza Branch of KMPDU issued a seven-day strike notice following the county government’s failure to put to effect a deal reached between them and the union last month.

Failed promotions, salary arrears

The notice, signed by KMPDU Nyanza Branch SG, Dr Lameck Omweri, accused the County government of failing to promote over 60 doctors. Furthermore, they also protested salary arrears accumulating from as far as 2017.

Furthermore, the county has a serious doctor shortage, with 60, rather than 110 according to KMPDU.

“We have been having several engagements with the county officials but we have failed to reach an agreement, something that has forced us to opt for a strike. The county government has failed to implement the 2017 CBA.” Dr Omweri said.

County working to resolve the matter

Nyamira Executive for Health, Douglas Bosire stated that they had received the notice and were working to resolve the matter.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure services in our hospitals are not affected,” he told Nation Africa, “We have already issued promotion letters to 27 doctors, while the rest will receive their letters by Wednesday next week.”

The notice by Nyamira doctors comes just days after the KMPDU issued a strike notice. They condemned the failure of the government to hire more doctors. They also decried the abrupt ending of COVID compensation packages.

Highest health workers COVID infection

The news comes at a time when Kenya is among the countries in Africa with the highest infections among healthcare workers. The country has over 1000 infected healthcare workers, according to KMPDU.

WHO Africa puts the figure as slightly more than 700. The bottom line, though, is that Kenya healthcare workers are contracting COVID-19 at a very high rate. This is due to the lack of PPEs or the provision of poor quality ones.