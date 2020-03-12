Home News County News Nyandarua county orders for a ban on consumption and sale of miraa
Nyandarua county orders for a ban on consumption and sale of miraa

By Erick Flavour

Nyandarua county government has revitalized the plan to ban the use and sale of miraa (khat) in the region.

In May 2019, Governor Francis Kimemia undertook to enact a law to discontinue chewing and trading of miraa, but the Trade Executive did not present a bill the county assembly.

Nonetheless, the county boss has now directed the Education and Social Services Executive committee member Mr. Stephen Mwaura to put in place legal structure to regulate the trade.

The governor noted that most youths were idle, chewing miraa and muguka instead of finding work to do. He swore to put an end to the consumption and sale of the drug.

“We will ban the consumption and sale of this drug, and for this reason, I order for a legal framework to be put in place immediately,” Kimemia said in Ol Jororok.

He further ordered for reduction of the number of bars and night clubs in the county by half. Nyandarua County has 1,300 registered bars and night clubs, which, according to the governor, are too much.

“This is one of the agendas my administration is focused on. We cannot have more than 1,300 bars in the county, which is much higher than the number of schools and churches combined,” he added.

Mr. Kimemia lamented that alcoholism and chewing of miraa were negatively impacting on the education standards in the county since the trend had also crept into schools.

He noted that students had taken to chewing miraa and use of alcohol, but vowed that it will stop as long as he is still the governor.

The governor stated that the county would collaborate with the national government agencies to stop the trend, adding that his administration had already dissolved the County Liquor Licensing Board because of extortion assertions.

“We cannot have a board that collects revenue, and in the end, it is just benefiting some few individuals,” the county boss said.

