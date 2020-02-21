Home News County News Nyeri residents disrupt NEMA meeting over an alleged plot to stop Ksh600...
NewsCounty News

Nyeri residents disrupt NEMA meeting over an alleged plot to stop Ksh600 million terminal project

By Erick Flavour
A police officer tries to control a crowd that had charged to where Nema officials were seated

Nyeri town residents on Thursday interrupted a NEMA meeting and charged at the officials accusing them of plotting to halt the Ksh600 million Nyeri town transport terminus project.

The crowd also charged at the former Nyeri town member of parliament Esther Murugi, provoking the police, county officials and national government administrators to whip them away. Murugi had to be escorted by the police to her car.

The said project was launched in June 2019 by Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and it is expected to take five years. The World Bank funds this project through the Kenya Urban Support Programme.

Chaos began when the head of NEMA’s environmental impact assessment Marrian Kioko stated that the meeting’s proceedings report would be prepared signed and forwarded to the authorities in 14 days.

“The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will go through the report as well as several others before giving its verdict on the project and communicating the same to the residents,” she said.

Members of the public demanded an indication of the NEMA’s verdict and booed officials who refused to give a clue.

They blamed the NEMA officials for being used by other people such as Esther Murugi, who is reported to be against the terminus project.

The meeting broke after members of the public declined to end it with a word of prayer and instead heckled and charged towards the officials.

Kioko had mentioned that the authority was not opposing the project, but only wanted to make sure the law was observed to avoid harming the future generations.

Rware Member of County Assembly Paul Kanyari said that if NEMA attempted to halt the project, the residents would march to State House in the capital city to seek for President Uhuru’s intervention.

Murugi stated that there were requests the county government needed to respond to before the project could commence.

“Even in the opening paragraph of our petition, we had indicated that we fully support the project. So there is nowhere in the letter that we indicated that we were opposed to it,” said Murugi, who previously served as a minister in ex-President Kibaki’s government.

She added that the county government had not responded to their requests, which included putting up a gate between the terminus and the domestic quarters.

Murugi said the project aimed to ease traffic congestion in the town to create job opportunities for the youth.

In a response directed to Murugi, Lands CEC Kwai Wanjaria said the county government would meet all the stated demands after all the access roads to the terminus are constructed.

The chairman of Nyeri Hawkers Maina Kamani urged the county government to observe the MEMA requirements to enhance the completion of the project.

Previous articleCounties to receive Sh8.6 billion less in new budget proposals

RELATED ARTICLES

County News

Counties to receive Sh8.6 billion less in new budget proposals

Stanley Kasee -
Cash revenue to Counties from the National Government will be slashed by Sh8.6 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year if the Treasury’s proposal is...
Read more
County News

MCA tables motion to impeach Governor Sonko

Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Couty MCAs have tabled a notice of motion to the County Assembly to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. The ODM ward representatives listed 16...
Read more
County News

Governor Wambora shut down stadiums ahead of DP Ruto’s visit

Erick Flavour -
Embu County Governor Martin Wambora has closed down all stadiums ahead of the Deputy President William Ruto’s visit slated for Sunday 23 February 2020. While...
Read more
15,254FansLike
3,440FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Nyeri residents disrupt NEMA meeting over an alleged plot to stop Ksh600 million terminal project

County News Erick Flavour -
Nyeri town residents on Thursday interrupted a NEMA meeting and charged at the officials accusing them of plotting to halt the Ksh600 million Nyeri...
Read more

Counties to receive Sh8.6 billion less in new budget proposals

County News Stanley Kasee -
Cash revenue to Counties from the National Government will be slashed by Sh8.6 billion in the 2020/2021 financial year if the Treasury’s proposal is...
Read more

MCA tables motion to impeach Governor Sonko

County News Stanley Kasee -
Nairobi Couty MCAs have tabled a notice of motion to the County Assembly to impeach Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. The ODM ward representatives listed 16...
Read more

Police guard attached to Ruto’s office found dead

News Stanley Kasee -
The missing security officer who was on duty the day former Cabinet Secretary Sports and two arms dealers visited the Deputy President’s office was...
Read more

Tuskys fires staff in a reconstruction move

Business News Edwin Ginni -
Renowned retailer Tuskys has sent home part of its staff following a re-organization strategy aimed at bettering operations and user experience. The strategy also led...
Read more

Opera completes installation of local servers in Mombasa, promises faster browsing speeds

Technology Edwin Ginni -
Browsing giant Opera has announced setting up of local servers in Mombasa. The company as said that the new servers will increase browsing speeds...
Read more

Woke up feeling amazing – Tanasha celebrates as she breaks record

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna had all the reasons to celebrate after she broke one record in the African music industry becoming the first African...
Read more

Devastating video emerges of Nairobi Half Life scriptwriter as he struggles on the streets

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
An upsetting video has emerged on social media platforms of a scriptwriter Potash Charles Matathia who wrote the script of the feature film dubbed...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke