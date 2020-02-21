Nyeri residents disrupt NEMA meeting over an alleged plot to stop Ksh600 million terminal project

Nyeri town residents on Thursday interrupted a NEMA meeting and charged at the officials accusing them of plotting to halt the Ksh600 million Nyeri town transport terminus project.

The crowd also charged at the former Nyeri town member of parliament Esther Murugi, provoking the police, county officials and national government administrators to whip them away. Murugi had to be escorted by the police to her car.

The said project was launched in June 2019 by Governor Mutahi Kahiga, and it is expected to take five years. The World Bank funds this project through the Kenya Urban Support Programme.

Chaos began when the head of NEMA’s environmental impact assessment Marrian Kioko stated that the meeting’s proceedings report would be prepared signed and forwarded to the authorities in 14 days.

“The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) will go through the report as well as several others before giving its verdict on the project and communicating the same to the residents,” she said.

Members of the public demanded an indication of the NEMA’s verdict and booed officials who refused to give a clue.

They blamed the NEMA officials for being used by other people such as Esther Murugi, who is reported to be against the terminus project.

The meeting broke after members of the public declined to end it with a word of prayer and instead heckled and charged towards the officials.

Kioko had mentioned that the authority was not opposing the project, but only wanted to make sure the law was observed to avoid harming the future generations.

Rware Member of County Assembly Paul Kanyari said that if NEMA attempted to halt the project, the residents would march to State House in the capital city to seek for President Uhuru’s intervention.

Murugi stated that there were requests the county government needed to respond to before the project could commence.

“Even in the opening paragraph of our petition, we had indicated that we fully support the project. So there is nowhere in the letter that we indicated that we were opposed to it,” said Murugi, who previously served as a minister in ex-President Kibaki’s government.

She added that the county government had not responded to their requests, which included putting up a gate between the terminus and the domestic quarters.

Murugi said the project aimed to ease traffic congestion in the town to create job opportunities for the youth.

In a response directed to Murugi, Lands CEC Kwai Wanjaria said the county government would meet all the stated demands after all the access roads to the terminus are constructed.

The chairman of Nyeri Hawkers Maina Kamani urged the county government to observe the MEMA requirements to enhance the completion of the project.