Officers arrest medic over rape allegations by one of his patients

Police officers arrested a clinical officer in Homa Bay County on suspicion that he raped one of his female patients. The incident took place on Monday night in one of the private clinics.

On 26th April, a 33-year-old woman walked into a private clinic. She was in a lot of pain and hoped she would get some relief after getting treated at the clinic.

A male clinical officer attended to her, but she fell unconscious afterward. The medic advised her to spend the night at the clinic, and she obliged.

The victim said she woke up at around midnight and found the medical officer that had attended to her sleeping next to her on the hospital bed.

“I felt dizzy after he injected me twice on the hand. I woke up several hours later and found myself in an isolated room. Beside me was the medic who had attended to me,” she said.

A medical report showed that the medic had raped her and reported the matter to Homa Bay Police station.

Esther Seroney, the Homa Bay County Police Commander, confirmed the incident. She said that they had arrested the suspect and would arraign him in court and charge him with rape.