Oparanya warns administrators of laxity, issues directive to de-congest Kakamega

Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya has warned Sub County administration over laxity in their jobs.

Oparanya was addressing the administrators in a weekly County revenue meeting at Golf hotel. He urged the administrators’ to ensure high standards of cleanliness along the main roads and markets.

He holds that the county will not tolerate littered streets and markets yet over 3000 people have been employed to maintain the areas.

“We cannot employ 3000 young people and women under the County Youths and Women Empowerment program and task them with among other roles keeping the environment clean, only for our eyes to meet huge heaps of litter everywhere in rural areas,” the governor said.

Oparanya has directed the Ministry of Transport and Public Works to allocate garbage collection trucks to the sub-counties. He insists the residents deserve better services in return for the revenue collected from them by the county.

The County boss also called on the Ministry of Lands, Urban areas and Physical planning to gazette Bukhungu stadium area as an official parking lot to help decongest the town.