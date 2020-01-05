Pastor stabs wife before committing suicide in the eyes of believers

The congregation at Bamburi, Kisauni was shocked by the incidence where their pastor stabbed wife before killing himself.

The rogue pastor, Elisha Misiko did the terrifying act on Sunday 5th January at Bamburi, Mombasa county.

Reports further indicated that the troubled pastor stabbed his wife on the back and on the hand before cutting his throat with a knife.

The act occurred during the Sunday service at around 10:30 am.

Part of the congregation bore witness saying the pastor was targeting deceased wife’s chest but tactically managed the hand after she blocked him.

Later, it was disclosed that police found a document by the deceased detailing the marriage troubles he was a slave of.

In the note, the altar man accused the wife of trying to snatch the church from him. He further detailed the failed attempts of trying to solve the matter at Kiembeni Police Station.

The bodies were taken to Coast General Hospital mortuary.