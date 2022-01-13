Raila meets Maa community as Ruto tours Kajiado County

On Thursday, ODM leader Raila Odinga is expected to meet with the Maa community alongside the Mt Kenya Foundation officials.

Raila will meet the leaders at the Safari Park Hotel.

During the meeting, the people of Mt Kenya and the Maa community will discuss matters of mutual interest, as well as their support for Azimio la Umoja.

Deputy President William Ruto meanwhile is expected in Kajiado county on Thursday, where he will make stopovers in Embulbul, Gataka and Rongai.

He is also expected to hold meetings with leaders supporting his presidential bid.

The Kajiado tour comes a day after made a tour of Nairobi county on Wednesday.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is also expected to visit Mukuru kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi.